HM Treasury
|Printable version
HM Treasury supports Private Members' Bill on Co-operatives, Mutuals, and Friendly Societies
HM Treasury is supporting Sir Mark Hendrick's Private Members' Bill on Co-operatives, Mutuals, and Friendly Societies.
The Private Members Bill on Co-operatives, Mutuals and Friendly Societies grants HM Treasury the power to bring forward regulations to give those mutuals further flexibility in determining for themselves the best strategies for their business, relating to their surplus capital. This will provide additional safeguards against demutualisation for the societies that choose to adopt the so-called “asset lock”.
The Bill is therefore a valuable opportunity to support mutuals who wish to ensure that their underlying assets, in many cases built up over centuries by members pooling their resources together for the greater good, are protected and the mutual model preserved into the future.
By allowing for an iron-clad guarantee in legislation for mutuals that wish to adopt these restrictions, the Bill will make these asset locks harder to unpick. It will provide additional safeguards against demutualisation – where a mutual becomes a company with shareholders, a process which can, in some cases, aim to capture the asset value of the mutual as a windfall. It will ensure mutual capital is maintained for the purpose it is intended; to provide goods and services to those who need them now and for future generations.
Importantly, the Bill has been drafted to ensure the government has time to engage closely with the sector, regulators, and legal experts as the secondary legislation to give effect to the policy is developed.
This will allow the final design of the policy to take account of the existing rights and interests of consumers, particularly policyholders of financial mutuals, and to reflect the different types of business models in this diverse sector.
More broadly, the government aims to develop a modern and supportive business environment to set mutuals up for future growth and success and is currently exploring the options for reviewing key legislation underpinning the sector.
Further information
- Mutuals operate up and down the country and are organisations owned by, and run for, their members. Industry estimates suggest that mutual insurers and friendly societies support the savings, pensions, protection and healthcare needs of over 30 million people in the UK. There are over 7,000 co-operatives across the UK with a combined turnover of £39.7 billion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hm-treasury-supports-private-members-bill-on-co-operatives-mutuals-and-friendly-societies--2
Latest News from
HM Treasury
UK government bans services enabling the transport of Russian oil04/11/2022 14:33:00
New legislation introduced yesterday (3rd November) will prevent countries from using the UK’s services to transport Russian oil.
Launch of the Energy Markets Finance Scheme03/11/2022 16:25:00
HM Treasury and the Bank of England are today opening the Energy Market Financing Scheme (EMFS) for applications.
Three new non-executive directors appointed to the Court of the Bank of England18/10/2022 15:20:00
Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Sabine Chalmers and Tom Shropshire will take up their roles at the Bank’s Court in the coming months.
Government to establish expert Economic Advisory Council18/10/2022 13:10:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt yesterday (Monday 17 October) announced that he will convene an expert panel of respected economists as part of a new Economic Advisory Council, as committed to by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Launch of the Energy Markets Finance Scheme18/10/2022 11:10:00
HM Treasury and the Bank of England yesterday opened the Energy Market Financing Scheme (EMFS) for applications.
Energy Markets Financing Scheme opens today17/10/2022 15:20:00
The joint HM Treasury and Bank of England ‘Energy Markets Financing Scheme’ (EMFS) will open today, Monday 17 October for applications.
Chancellor brings forward further Medium-Term Fiscal Plan measures17/10/2022 14:10:00
The Chancellor of The Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has today, Monday 17 October, brought forward a number of measures from 31 October’s Medium-Term Fiscal Plan.
Government update on Corporation Tax17/10/2022 13:38:00
The government recently, Friday 14 October, announced that Corporation Tax will increase to 25% from April 2023 as already legislated for, raising around £18 billion a year and acting as a down payment on its full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan.