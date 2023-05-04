HMCPSI publishes report on SFO’s case progression

Today, a report by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) has been published into the SFO’s case progression. HMCPSI is responsible for inspecting the SFO and this report follows up on progress against its 2019 inspection.

Lisa Osofsky, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), said:

“Over the last 12 months, on top of securing the conviction of eight company executives, recovering over £100m in proceeds of crime and securing the UK’s largest ever corporate criminal conviction, we have been working flat out to improve our ability to fight serious fraud and economic crime.

“From developing further support for our investigators and digital forensic experts, to how we prioritise our finite resources, we have already delivered real reform – and I thank all my staff for their dedication.

“We accept all HMCPSI’s recommendations, which we are committed to implement at pace as part of our comprehensive change programme.”

You can read the HMCPSI report here: Follow-up inspection of the Serious Fraud Office – case progression (justiceinspectorates.gov.uk)