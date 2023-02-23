HM Courts & Tribunals Service
|Printable version
HMCTS response to National Audit Office report on Reform
CEO Nick Goodwin responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the HMCTS Reform Programme.
Responding to the National Audit Office (NAO) report published today (23 February 2023), Nick Goodwin, CEO of HM Courts and Tribunals Service said:
We’re grateful to the NAO for its report and will carefully consider the recommendations, many of which, I’m pleased to report, are well in hand.
We’ve undoubtedly achieved a lot through our reforms, with our digital services used over 2.1 million times times so far.
Completing a programme of this scale in a live operational environment is not without its challenges. There are reasons for this: some of them fall outside of our control, such as the pandemic; and some of them are things that we didn’t get right, such as introducing too much change too quickly. We can and will put this right.
Common Platform remains a vital cog in the success of Reform. It will replace legacy systems that are fragmented and unsustainable, but we recognise the areas of challenge raised in the NAO report having listened to our staff, partners and those using the system, and we have learned from experience how to do things better.
We’re already acting on their feedback and will soon be confirming some adjustments to the programme timelines, that seek to ease pressure on the people implementing reform wherever it’s sensible to do so.
We will formally respond to the report and its recommendations in due course.
Guidance
Some of the biggest achievements delivered through the HMCTS Reform Programme as of 23 February 2023 include:
- more than 400,000 Online Civil Money Claims processed since their introduction in March 2018 with a 96% user satisfaction rating for the service
- by December 2022 digital uptake had increased to 80% of all probate applications received online with 94% of personal applicants rating the service good or very good
- less than 1% of online divorce applications returned due to user error, compared to 40% with the original, paper-based system
- Common Platform is live in 173 Crown and magistrates’ courts, meaning 76% of all criminal courts are managing cases on the system. Over 500,000 hearings have now been managed on Common Platform across the criminal courts
- over 70% of all courtrooms – including over 90% of Crown courtrooms – can allow parties in a case to join hearings remotely, where deemed appropriate by the judiciary
- between 1 January 2022 and 30 September 2022, over 530,000 low-level criminal cases were completed through the Single Justice Procedure
- 5 centralised administrative and user contact centres (Courts and Tribunals Service Centres) opened
- a new digital tool for listing court and tribunal hearings has been developed and is already being used by all our civil and family courts, handling 50,000 cases each week
- a digital service has been delivered to support local authority child welfare cases which has already been used over 12,000 times
- the Single Justice Service has an 88% user satisfaction rate
Notes to editors
Figures are drawn from management information and are not official statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmcts-response-to-national-audit-office-report-on-reform
Latest News from
HM Courts & Tribunals Service
Nightingale Courts to remain open to boost capacity and speed up justice17/02/2023 11:22:00
Nightingale Courts across England and Wales are being kept open for another year to reduce waiting times and deliver swift justice for victims.
Improvements to Common Platform for defence professionals01/02/2023 16:05:00
Additional features to make Common Platform easier for defence professionals to use.
New building to modernise London’s tribunals25/05/2022 15:07:00
HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has purchased a central London building to develop a new, modern and flexible Tribunal Centre.
New Charter to improve media access to courts12/05/2022 12:22:00
A new Reporters’ Charter outlining the rights and responsibilities of court reporters has been launched to boost transparency in the justice system.
New protections for rape victims available at more Crown Courts12/05/2022 11:27:00
More victims of rape and sexual offences will be spared the stress of being cross-examined in court under a measure rolled out to a further 14 locations today (12 May 2022).
“Blame game” ends as no-fault divorce comes into force06/04/2022 11:27:00
Landmark reforms introducing no-fault divorce aimed at reducing conflict between separating couples come into force today.
Pioneering approach in family courts to support domestic abuse victims better08/03/2022 12:27:00
Victims of domestic abuse will receive better support as part of a new approach being piloted in the family courts.
New Nightingale court opens in Monument21/09/2021 15:15:00
Efforts to deliver speedier justice across London have been stepped up this week after a fifth Nightingale court opened its doors in the capital.