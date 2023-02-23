HMCTS response to National Audit Office report on Reform

CEO Nick Goodwin responds to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on the HMCTS Reform Programme.

Responding to the National Audit Office (NAO) report published today (23 February 2023), Nick Goodwin, CEO of HM Courts and Tribunals Service said:

We’re grateful to the NAO for its report and will carefully consider the recommendations, many of which, I’m pleased to report, are well in hand.

We’ve undoubtedly achieved a lot through our reforms, with our digital services used over 2.1 million times times so far.

Completing a programme of this scale in a live operational environment is not without its challenges. There are reasons for this: some of them fall outside of our control, such as the pandemic; and some of them are things that we didn’t get right, such as introducing too much change too quickly. We can and will put this right.

Common Platform remains a vital cog in the success of Reform. It will replace legacy systems that are fragmented and unsustainable, but we recognise the areas of challenge raised in the NAO report having listened to our staff, partners and those using the system, and we have learned from experience how to do things better.

We’re already acting on their feedback and will soon be confirming some adjustments to the programme timelines, that seek to ease pressure on the people implementing reform wherever it’s sensible to do so.

We will formally respond to the report and its recommendations in due course.