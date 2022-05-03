HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
HMICFRS inspections: evaluation of remote inspection methods
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services independently assesses and reports on the effectiveness and efficiency of police forces and fire and rescue services with the aim of encouraging improvement.
The pandemic required us to move to remote inspections, rather than on-site and face-to-face.
We evaluated how the move to remote methods went, to:
- identify where improvements were required;
- understand what happens when we change the way we inspect; and
- consider whether inspecting remotely is something we could continue to do in the future.
This report sets out our findings.
Read the report
Read the report online
HMICFRS inspections: evaluation of remote inspection methods (HTML)
Download the report
HMICFRS inspections: evaluation of remote inspection methods (PDF document, 250 kB)
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/publications/evaluation-of-remote-inspection-methods/
