HMICFRS review of police handling of intelligence during 2024 disorder

HMICFRS has published the second part of its review of the police response to the public disorder during summer 2024, looking at police use of intelligence, the impact of online content and social media, and the effectiveness of subsequent crime investigations.

Commenting on the review’s findings, APCC Chair and PCC for Merseyside, Emily Spurrell, said:

“There is no excuse for the violence that we saw last summer. Officers responded admirably to a complex and fast-moving situation, something recognised by the report. However, mis- and dis-information played a significant role in spreading the hate and violence that played out on the streets of several towns and cities.

“I welcome the review’s acknowledgement of the challenges the police service faces in an era when the rapid spread of information online can have an almost instant impact on the ground. However, it is extremely concerning that the inspectorate finds forces have failed to learn lessons following previous incidents of widespread violent disorder.

“Technology is transforming society, and it is vital the police service keeps up with that. If our police are to respond to the kind of trouble we saw last summer, forces must prioritise investing time, resources and in the technology to identify those who might incite, promote and organise disorder on our streets. They need to develop the capability to monitor online sources, recognising and acting on intelligence of potential violence. As the report states, technology such as facial recognition can also offer powerful crime-fighting and crime-solving opportunities, and Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) can ensure the appropriate oversight and governance of such tools is in place.

“At times of heightened public anxiety people look to figures such as PCCs for trusted information. It is crucial, therefore, that we and our local forces are in a position to work together to counter false narratives, whilst protecting the integrity of the criminal legal process.

“I am pleased that Sir Andy Cooke highlights the importance and value of neighbourhood policing as the bedrock of successful intelligence gathering. PCCs have long backed this model and are fully supportive of government plans to roll out 13,000 additional neighbourhood police officers. I and my fellow PCCs agree with Sir Andy that building positive relationships between officers and their communities will benefit policing through a deeper understanding of local public sentiment.”

Note

An inspection of the police response to the public disorder in July and August 2024: Tranche 2 can be found on the HMICFRS website