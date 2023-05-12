HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
HMICFRS welcomes launch of positive practice portal for the fire and rescue sector
As stated in our 2021- 2025 strategy, HMICFRS is committed to capitalising on our independent insight and learning and sharing this with the sectors we inspect.
As part of this, we are pleased to announce the launch of the positive practice portal – an online platform developed by the National Fire Chiefs’ Council with support from HMICFRS. This has been designed as a shared space and provides information on tactics, knowledge and advice across the fire and rescue sector. Sharing our experiences of what works, and even what doesn’t work, will help fire and rescue services to learn from each other and better serve the public.
HMICFRS will continue to be a key contributor to the development of the positive practice portal. We will be identifying examples of promising, new or original practice within fire and rescue services as we carry out inspections. These examples, already available through our inspection reports, will be added to the portal to ensure they are easy to access. This is a big step towards providing a single source of the truth to improve outcomes and help us all work together to keep the public safe.
