Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
HMP Pentonville undergoes major safety and standards overhaul
Extra specialist staff, a bolstered senior leadership team and improved training for frontline officers will be deployed urgently at HMP Pentonville.
- Prison’s leadership strengthened to increase oversight and accountability
- Immediate action to tackle safety concerns and improve living conditions
- Review to prevent sentence calculation errors completed
The jail received an Urgent Notification in July, with inspectors finding poor living conditions, prisoners not being released at the end of their sentence due to administrative errors, and inadequate support for prisoners at risk of self-harm.
The Prison Service has today (15 August) published a new action plan in direct response to the notification – with the aim of drastically driving up safety and standards at the prison.
The prison’s senior management will be bolstered with a dedicated lead responsible for overseeing work to address the inspector’s concerns. A review to minimise sentence calculation errors and ensure prisoners are released on time has already been completed.
The prison has intensified its cleaning regime and is auditing every cell to ensure it meets at least a minimum required standard. Additional specialist staff have been deployed to better support vulnerable prisoners and the regime.
Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, said:
The Chief Inspector’s findings at HMP Pentonville were deeply concerning and reflect the scale of the crisis we inherited across our prison system.
During my recent visit I saw that the prison and its staff are already working hard to deliver urgent improvements and this action plan will make sure they get the support they need.
The prison will also refurbish showers, drainage systems and other common areas.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmp-pentonville-undergoes-major-safety-and-standards-overhaul
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Foreign criminals to face immediate deportation11/08/2025 13:15:00
Foreign criminals will for the first time face immediate deportation after sentencing as the Government strengthens border security through the Plan for Change.
New ‘restriction zones’ to boost protection for victims08/08/2025 12:05:00
New restriction zones will curb the freedoms of the most serious sexual and violent offenders by ‘locking’ them into specific areas where necessary.
AI to stop prison violence before it happens01/08/2025 13:15:00
Prison officers will use artificial intelligence (AI) to stop violence before it breaks out under new plans set out by the Lord Chancellor yesterday (31 July).
UK outshines global competitors as Arbitration Act comes into effect01/08/2025 12:15:00
Businesses will benefit from faster and cheaper dispute resolution as major reforms to arbitration law come into effect today.
AI to stop prison violence before it happens31/07/2025 17:10:00
Prison officers will use artificial intelligence (AI) to stop violence before it breaks out under new plans set out by the Lord Chancellor today (31 July).
Counter-drone efforts rise as prison sightings revealed31/07/2025 16:10:00
Organised crime gangs are being targeted by the police and prison service as part of a nationwide crackdown on drone drops into prisons.
Prisons Taser trial to protect staff and tackle violence29/07/2025 15:15:15
Violence in prisons will be clamped down on as specially trained staff are issued Tasers in a new trial launched by the Lord Chancellor yesterday (28 July).
Crime cutting courts to target prolific offending hotspots25/07/2025 17:05:00
Communities blighted by prolific offenders will be better protected as part of an expansion of revolutionary new courts aimed at cutting less serious crime.