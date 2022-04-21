HMRC appoints Director of Communications

HMRC (HM Revenue and Customs) has appointed Andrew Pemberton as their permanent Director of Communications, after he filled the role on an interim basis since October last year.

In this role, Andrew will provide leadership to a large team of communications professionals whose purpose is to play a core role in supporting HMRC’s day-to-day operations (collecting £608 billion per year and paying out vital support to citizens, whilst helping HMRC to become a trusted, modern tax and customs authority). As head of the communications profession in HMRC, Andrew will also contribute to the wider work of the Government Communication Service (GCS) to provide outstanding communications across government.

Andrew brings a wealth of public sector experience to the role. Following a brief career as a regional journalist, he became an officer in the Royal Air Force, which included several ‘tours’ working in media operations. He has since held Director of Communications roles in the higher education sector and at the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) before joining HMRC in 2021.

Andrew will be based in HMRC’s new regional centre in Nottingham, but in his role as a member of HMRC’s Executive Committee, he will regularly visit colleagues across the UK.

Andrew’s ambitions

Andrew yesterday commented on his major priorities for the role:

“I’m passionate about developing leadership at all levels of our team and building a communications function which is admired across the public and private sectors. I want HMRC Communications – and the wider Government Communication Service of which we are part – to be a great place to work for communications professionals. “We’ve got an exciting communications plan to deliver in the year ahead, which puts HMRC’s operations and ongoing transformation at its heart.”

As sustainability champion for HMRC, Andrew is also focused on building a sustainable community in HMRC, working towards their target to be carbon net-zero by 2040.

“I really believe HMRC has a powerful story to tell, and I’ve been so impressed by the commitment and professionalism of HMRC staff across our organisation since I joined last June. “It’s a truly fascinating place to work, and we can be proud of the important work we do. I feel privileged to lead a great team who are telling that story.”

Simon Baugh, GCS Chief Executive, congratulated Andrew on the appointment: