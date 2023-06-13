HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC gives offshore customers chance to come clean
HMRC is writing to UK residents named in the leaked Pandora Papers to give them the chance to correct their tax affairs.
UK residents who were named in the leaked Pandora Papers are being given the chance to correct their tax affairs.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is writing to UK residents named in the files of 14 offshore financial service providers. These providers specialise in companies, trusts, and foundations in low, or no tax, jurisdictions.
The letters, which started going out this month, warn recipients to report all their overseas income or gains that they owe UK tax on, or face penalties of up to 200% of any tax due or prosecution.
Kirsty Telford, Deputy Director for Offshore at HMRC’s Risk and Intelligence Service yesterday said:
Tax evasion is increasingly global – but, unfortunately for tax criminals, so is HMRC’s reach, accessing data and intelligence through international collaboration.
Our message to users of these financial services is think hard and take this opportunity to be honest and pay the tax you owe, because the reputational and financial damage if you don’t can be significant and long-lasting. We are giving people a narrow window of time to do the right thing and correct their tax records, before we take action.
During 2021 and 2022, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released more than 11 million records from 14 offshore service providers, this is known as the Pandora Papers.
As soon as these papers were released, HMRC began reviewing the data, which is the largest ever release of financial documents, surpassing the 2016 release of the Panama Papers, to find UK residents with untaxed offshore assets.
Recipients of these letters can make disclosures under the Disclosure Facilities made available by HMRC. It is important that individuals use the correct disclosure facility. If individuals aren’t clear about which facility to use, HMRC would recommend getting professional tax advice.
Contractual Disclosure Facility (CDF)
Worldwide Disclosure Facility (WDF) and tax on foreign income
Further information
During 2021 and 2022, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released more than 11 million records from 14 offshore service providers, referred to as the ‘Pandora Papers’.
Recipients of these letters can make disclosures under the disclosure facilities made available by HMRC:
- The Contractual Disclosure Facility (CDF) is a contractual arrangement whereby HMRC undertakes not to criminally investigate, in return for the customer’s open full, open, and honest disclosure of all the tax fraud committed. It is part of COP9. Under the investigation of fraud procedure, the recipient of COP9 is given the opportunity to make a complete and accurate disclosure of all their deliberate and non-deliberate conduct that has led to irregularities in their tax affairs.
- The Worldwide Disclosure Facility (WDF) is for use by anyone who wants to disclose a UK tax liability that relates wholly or partly to an offshore issue. The WDF Facility does not provide any protection from prosecution and so where there is deliberate and/or fraudulent conduct such as evasion the CDF is the more appropriate facility.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-gives-offshore-customers-chance-to-come-clean
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Deadline for voluntary National Insurance contributions extended to April 202512/06/2023 15:20:00
The government is giving people more time to pay National Insurance contributions towards their State Pension.
HMRC issues £3.2 million in money laundering penalties09/06/2023 10:10:00
HMRC has published details on hundreds of businesses who have been fined for breaching anti-money laundering rules.
HMRC to trial seasonal Self Assessment helpline08/06/2023 15:10:00
A trial to redirect Self Assessment queries from the helpline to HMRC's digital services will run between 12 June and 4 September 2023.
HMRC issues scam warning to tax credits customers30/05/2023 15:20:00
HMRC has issued a warning to tax credits customers, who are renewing their tax credits claims, to be alert to scammers trying to steal their information.
650,000 families cut childcare costs using Tax-Free Childcare24/05/2023 16:45:00
Families can use Tax-Free Childcare to help pay for their childcare costs.
650,000 families cut childcare costs using Tax-Free Childcare24/05/2023 14:10:00
Families can use Tax-Free Childcare to help pay for their childcare costs.
Help to Save extended to April 202523/05/2023 15:20:00
Help to Save is open to people receiving benefits including Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Universal Credit and offers a generous savings bonus.
Don’t miss out on a tax refund for work expenses, HMRC urges18/05/2023 15:10:00
Thousands of taxpayers are claiming tax refunds for work-related expenses and HMRC is reminding them that they can claim directly through GOV.UK.