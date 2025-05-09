HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate cut to 4.25%.
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee announced on 8 May 2025 to reduce the Bank of England base rate to 4.25% from 4.50%.
HMRC interest rates are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
As a consequence of the change in the base rate, HMRC interest rates for late payment and repayment will reduce.
These changes will come into effect on:
- 19 May 2025 for quarterly instalment payments
- 28 May 2025 for non-quarterly instalments payments
Information on the interest rates for payments will be updated shortly.
How HMRC interest rates are set
HMRC interest rates are set in legislation and are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
Late payment interest is currently set at base rate plus 4.00%. Repayment interest is set at base rate minus 1%, with a lower limit – or ‘minimum floor’ – of 0.5%.
The differential between late payment interest and repayment interest is in line with the policy of other tax authorities worldwide and compares favourably with commercial practice for interest charged on loans or overdrafts and interest paid on deposits.
The rate of late payment interest encourages prompt payment and ensures fairness for those who pay their tax on time, while the rate of repayment interest fairly compensates taxpayers for loss of use of their money when they overpay.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-interest-rates-for-late-payments-will-be-revised-following-the-bank-of-england-interest-rate-cut-to-425
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
A record 299,419 returns filed in the first week of the new tax year07/05/2025 14:20:00
Nearly 300,000 customers file their Self Assessment tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year at earliest opportunity.
Save up to £2,000 a year on childcare for your new school starter01/05/2025 10:20:00
Parents reminded how they can save thousands on the cost of childcare with Tax-Free Childcare.
HMRC launches new online interactive help for compliance checks30/04/2025 15:15:00
Online tool to help customers understand tax compliance checks now live.
One year until Making Tax Digital for Income Tax launches24/04/2025 13:25:00
Making Tax Digital for Income Tax starts in April 2026 for sole traders and landlords with qualifying income over £50,000.
More than half a million more people in line for savings boost17/04/2025 15:05:00
Thousands more are eligible to open a Help to Save account.
Child Benefit boost for millions of families02/04/2025 11:10:00
Child Benefit payments set to increase from 7 April.
HMRC late payments interest rates to increase from 6 April 202528/03/2025 11:25:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be increased by 1.5% for all taxes from 6 April 2025.
Informal money transfer businesses must act against criminality21/03/2025 12:25:00
Those who provide these services must register with HMRC to operate legally.