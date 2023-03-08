HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC interim Adjudicator appointed
Paul Douglas will be in post until a permanent Adjudicator is appointed.
Paul Douglas has been appointed as HMRC’s interim Adjudicator and will take over from the current Adjudicator, Helen Megarry, on 13 March 2023.
He brings extensive experience of adjudication and is currently a freelance ombudsman in the financial services sector and an independent investigator for Parliament on conduct and complaints.
Paul will be in the post until a permanent Adjudicator is appointed and will play an important role supporting the Adjudicator’s Office and ensuring there is a consistent service for HMRC’s customers during this transition.
The Adjudicator’s Office investigates complaints about HMRC and the Valuation Office Agency (VOA).
Work continues to recruit a new permanent Adjudicator.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-interim-adjudicator-appointed
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Taxpayers given more time for voluntary National Insurance contributions07/03/2023 12:05:00
Thousands of taxpayers have been given more time to fill gaps in their National Insurance record and help increase the amount they receive in State Pension.
HMRC reminds businesses about new VAT penalties and interest payments22/02/2023 13:15:00
HM Revenue and Customs is reminding VAT registered businesses to file their returns and pay on time, ahead of new penalties being applied
Tax agency stopped from operating by HMRC20/02/2023 15:05:00
A company, who breached anti-money laundering rules, can no longer trade as a repayment agent.
405,420 families saved on childcare costs with Tax-Free Childcare15/02/2023 11:10:00
The latest Tax-Free Childcare statistics reveal more than 405,000 families used the scheme in December 2022.
Give the gift of Marriage Allowance on Valentine’s Day13/02/2023 13:15:00
Married couples or those in a civil partnership could save up to £252 a year by claiming Marriage Allowance.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate02/02/2023 15:25:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 4%.
Boost your childcare budget this half term02/02/2023 13:25:00
Families looking for childcare places during February half term could be missing out on a government top-up to help pay their childcare bill.
A record 11.7 million tax returns received on time01/02/2023 16:20:00
HMRC has revealed that 11.7 million customers filed their tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year by 31 January.