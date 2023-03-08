HMRC interim Adjudicator appointed

Paul Douglas will be in post until a permanent Adjudicator is appointed.

Paul Douglas has been appointed as HMRC’s interim Adjudicator and will take over from the current Adjudicator, Helen Megarry, on 13 March 2023.

He brings extensive experience of adjudication and is currently a freelance ombudsman in the financial services sector and an independent investigator for Parliament on conduct and complaints.

Paul will be in the post until a permanent Adjudicator is appointed and will play an important role supporting the Adjudicator’s Office and ensuring there is a consistent service for HMRC’s customers during this transition.

The Adjudicator’s Office investigates complaints about HMRC and the Valuation Office Agency (VOA).

Work continues to recruit a new permanent Adjudicator.