HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 3%.
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee voted on 3 November 2022 to increase the Bank of England base rate to 3% from 2.25%.
HMRC interest rates are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
As a consequence of the change in the base rate, HMRC interest rates for late payment and repayment will increase.
These changes will come into effect on:
- 14 November 2022 for quarterly instalment payments
- 22 November 2022 for non-quarterly instalments payments
Information on the interest rates for payments will be updated shortly.
How HMRC interest rates are set
HMRC interest rates are set in legislation and are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
Late payment interest is set at base rate plus 2.5%. Repayment interest is set at base rate minus 1%, with a lower limit - or ‘minimum floor’ - of 0.5%.
The differential between late payment interest and repayment interest is in line with the policy of other tax authorities worldwide and compares favourably with commercial practice for interest charged on loans or overdrafts and interest paid on deposits.
The rate of late payment interest encourages prompt payment and ensures fairness for those who pay their tax on time, while the rate of repayment interest fairly compensates taxpayers for loss of use of their money when they overpay or pay early.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-late-payment-interest-rates-to-be-revised-after-bank-of-england-increases-base-rate--8
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Tick Tock! 100 days left on the Self Assessment clock24/10/2022 15:20:00
There are 100 days left to complete Self Assessment tax returns, ahead of the deadline on 31 January 2023.
More than one million families claiming tax credits to receive second Cost of Living Payment from 23 November20/10/2022 11:10:00
Tax credits only customers will receive their second Cost of Living payment from 23 November 2022.
£2,000 in government funding available to help with childcare costs18/10/2022 14:15:00
HMRC is encouraging families across the UK to not miss the opportunity for government-funded help towards their childcare costs.
HMRC cracks down on unlawful estate agents11/10/2022 15:15:00
HMRC adds 68 estate agents to the list of named businesses not complying with money laundering regulations.
Self Assessment customers could be a target for fraudsters, HMRC warns10/10/2022 11:10:00
HMRC is urging Self Assessment customers to be alert to fraudsters and scams that ask for their personal information or bank details.
Inland Border Facilities update05/10/2022 15:10:00
Two temporary Inland Border Facilities (IBFs) will be closing earlier than planned, in November 2022, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced today.
Teenagers could be missing out on a stash of cash05/10/2022 11:10:00
Teenagers could have an average of £2,100 in their Child Trust Fund savings account waiting to be claimed.
Less than one month left for VAT businesses to be ready for Making Tax Digital filing04/10/2022 12:05:00
VAT-registered businesses must use Making Tax Digital compatible software for their VAT returns from 1 November 2022.