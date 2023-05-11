HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 4.5%.
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee announced on 11 May 2023 to increase the Bank of England base rate to 4.5% from 4.25%.
HMRC interest rates are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
As a consequence of the change in the base rate, HMRC interest rates for late payment and repayment will increase.
These changes will come into effect on:
- 22 May 2023 for quarterly instalment payments
- 31 May 2023 for non-quarterly instalments payments
Information on the interest rates for payments will be updated shortly.
How HMRC interest rates are set
HMRC interest rates are set in legislation and are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
Late payment interest is set at base rate plus 2.5%. Repayment interest is set at base rate minus 1%, with a lower limit - or ‘minimum floor’ - of 0.5%.
The differential between late payment interest and repayment interest is in line with the policy of other tax authorities worldwide and compares favourably with commercial practice for interest charged on loans or overdrafts and interest paid on deposits.
The rate of late payment interest encourages prompt payment and ensures fairness for those who pay their tax on time, while the rate of repayment interest fairly compensates taxpayers for loss of use of their money when they overpay or pay early.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-late-payment-interest-rates-to-be-revised-after-bank-of-england-increases-base-rate--12
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Over 7 million households receive £301 Cost of Living Payment from DWP in just 8 days03/05/2023 12:12:00
99% of households initially eligible through DWP will have been directly paid £301 by the government by end of today (3 May 2023).
Savers set to benefit from simpler tax system27/04/2023 16:17:00
Millions of people could benefit from plans to help them boost their future savings as the government today (27 April) publishes a range of tax measures to make the system simpler and more effective.
New service launched to make importing easier for UK traders27/04/2023 13:20:00
HMRC launches the Advance Valuation Ruling Service to give importers legal certainty that their chosen customs valuation method is correct.
HMRC prepares to send 1.5 million tax credits renewal packs26/04/2023 11:10:00
Tax credits customers will receive their annual renewal packs between 2 May and 15 June.
HMRC names avoidance scheme promoters for first time05/04/2023 14:05:00
HMRC uses new legal powers to name tax avoidance schemes and their promoters, for the first time.
One million families claiming tax credits to receive Cost of Living Payment from 2 May04/04/2023 15:20:00
HMRC announces date for the first Cost of Living payment during the 2023 to 2024 tax year, for tax-credits only customers.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate24/03/2023 11:15:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 4.25%.
Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups23/03/2023 16:20:00
Tax-Free Childcare could save families money on their childcare costs during the Easter school holidays.