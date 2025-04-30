HMRC launches new online interactive help for compliance checks

Online tool to help customers understand tax compliance checks now live.

HMRC’s new free online Interactive Compliance Guidance tool can help businesses and individuals understand HMRC compliance checks.

It provides information and support about compliance checks - supporting the government’s Plan for Change to deliver economic growth.

Businesses and individuals can benefit from HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) new online interactive tool that guides them through tax compliance checks.

The Interactive Compliance Guidance tool available on GOV.UK provides information to help customers understand:

HMRC compliance checks

why HMRC has requested specific information or documents

how to request extra support due to health or personal circumstances

how to appoint someone to act on your behalf

what to do if you disagree with a decision made by HMRC

how to pay a tax assessment or penalty.

It brings together existing compliance guidance and videos in one place, making it easier to find and navigate the appropriate information.

Joanne Walker, Low Incomes Tax Reform Group (LITRG) Technical Officer and Customer Experience Advisory Group member, said:

When unrepresented customers have a tax compliance problem, it can be difficult for them to find the help they need. This new interactive tool from HMRC makes compliance guidance readily accessible in one place, and easier for people to find the information that is relevant to them. The links to the extra support available will be especially valuable for the most vulnerable customers. Along with other stakeholders, I have commented on and tested the interactive guidance tool at various stages and a lot of work has been put into its development. It clearly sets out the topics, uses an easy-to-understand question and answer format, provides clear guidance videos, step-by-step explanations, and links to other relevant guidance. Feedback from multiple stakeholders and customers should ensure it is responsive and easy to use.

Penny Ciniewicz, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Compliance, said:

We know that compliance checks can be daunting and we are always looking for ways to improve our support for customers.

This is one of several interactive tools that HMRC has launched, including the ‘VAT Registration Estimator’, which enables any business to see what registering for VAT could mean, as well as linking to further information about the registration process.

HMRC’s GOV.UK guidance receives more than 750 million views a year. The online services support businesses and individuals to interact with HMRCsecurely at a time that suits them, and the free HMRC app helps them stay on top of their personal tax matters. For more information, search ‘HMRC’ on GOV.UK.

The guidance and interactive tools are free to use, available directly from GOV.UK and are for information purposes only.

Users will not be registered for any taxes as a result of using the guidance and HMRC will not collect or store any information about the user.

HMRC keeps all its guidance under review. Feedback from businesses and key stakeholders is considered to improve customers’ understanding and experience when navigating online guidance.

Further Information

More information about the compliance check tool or select the ‘Compliance checks’ tab on the tools and calculators page.

Interactive Compliance Guidance tool sessions will end after 15 minutes of inactivity, as is usual for such online services.

The guidance tool helps you understand what a compliance check is, why it is happening and what to do during the process.

Other guidance tools and calculators have been developed to help our customers seeking the most accurate and up to date information concerning their UK tax obligations. Search ‘HMRC tools and calculators’ on GOV.UK.

HMRC continuously analyses the impact of guidance improvements, to make sure we maximise the benefits to users and value for taxpayers.