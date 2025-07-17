techUK
HMRC Opens Competition to Tackle Deliberate Evasion and Help Close the Tax Gap
HMRC is looking for solutions to closing the tax gap within a customer group on the theme of tackling evasion behaviour.
Closing the tax gap is a key strategic priority for HMRC. The department is running a competitive procurement to invite novel and innovative solutions to closing the tax gap within a customer group on the theme of tackling evasion behaviour.
Bidders are encouraged to attend the launch event on Monday 21 July 2025 11am to 12:30pm to learn more about the problem statement. All relevant information will be included within the tender documentation.
Bidders must register for HMRC’s SAP Ariba and complete the form linked below to register for the launch event by 3pm on Friday 18 July. https://forms.office.com/e/TuKghKAbHV
Late requests to join the event may be considered up to 10am on Monday 21 July.
For more information about the competition and the launch event please see the PPN: HMRC Competition to Tackle Deliberate Evasion and Help Close the Tax Gap - Find a Tender.
Project Background
In the 2023 to 2024 tax year, the tax gap is estimated to be 5.3% of total theoretical tax liabilities, or £46.8 billion in absolute terms. This is driven by a range of customer behaviours from simple error to deliberate evasion. Identifying deliberate evasion is inherently difficult across a very large population of customers. By its nature the intent of deliberate evasion is to hide and deceive. This can lead to sub-optimal targeting of investigations by HMRC which impacts HMRC’s ability to close the tax gap and increases the burden on compliant customers. Being able to identify deliberate evasion accurately at population level will improve HMRC’s approach to managing the tax gap and reduce the impact on compliant customers.
This competitive procurement will invite novel and innovative solutions to closing the tax gap within a customer group on the theme of tackling evasion behaviour.
Potential solutions may include (but are not limited to) analytical techniques and data that can help identify indicators of potential evasion in HMRC’s risking processes. However, this is an open competition, and HMRC would like to explore a range of innovative solutions that can contribute to the primary objective of closing the tax gap.
Total value (estimated)
- £5,000,000 excluding VAT
- £6,000,000 including VAT
Contract dates (estimated)
- 12 February 2027 to 11 February 2028
- Possible extension to 11 February 2031
- 4 years
