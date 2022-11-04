techUK
HMRC publish VAT Split Payments PIN/RFI
HMRC has published a PIN and RFI seeking views on the outline requirements and proposed procurement process for the development of a proof of concept for the real-time extraction of VAT from payments.
HMRC has recently published a Prior Information Notice (PIN) and associated Request for Information (RFI), seeking views on the outline requirements and proposed procurement process for the development of a proof of concept for the real-time extraction of VAT from payments (i.e. VAT “Split Payment”). This is in advance of an envisaged tender launch in January 2023.
The PIN will close on 18/11/2022 and can be found here: Vat Split Payments - Contracts Finder
To note, the RFI can be accessed through HMRC’s Ariba eSourcing tool and full instructions on how to do this are provided within the PIN. Once registered, participants will be able to access additional information, such as the outline requirements, and questions designed to inform our view on the viability of the proposition. There will also be the ability to seek clarifications.
Furthermore, HMRC will be holding a market engagement event via Microsoft Teams to provide a verbal overview of the PIN/RFI and to provide the opportunity to ask questions. It will take place on 10 November at 10am, please see the agenda below:
- Introduction (5 mins)
- VAT Split Payment background (5 mins)
- PIN objectives / timelines (5 mins)
- Outline requirements (5 mins)
- Innovation Partnership introduction (5 mins)
- Q&A (20 mins)
To register for the market engagement event, organisations should first register to the RFI on the SAP Ariba system. Instructions on how to register to SAP Ariba are provided within the Contracts Finder notice: Vat Split Payments - Contracts Finder. HMRC will then contact and provide joining instructions to registered organisations.
