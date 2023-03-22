HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC publishes simplified VAT guidance for overseas sellers
HMRC has published new simplified VAT guidance for overseas sellers sending goods to the UK.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has published simplified VAT guidance for overseas sellers, with a new translation aimed at Chinese retailers that sell goods online into the United Kingdom.
The guidance, Selling goods using an online marketplace or direct to customers in the UK has been translated into simplified Mandarin to support sellers exporting goods from China to comply with UK import and VATregulations.
In 2022, the UK imported £83.3 billion in goods and services from China and Hong Kong. Online shopping accounted for 26.5% of all UK retail sales in 2022, with a substantial number of goods being bought from international sellers via online marketplaces.
HMRC is encouraging UK agents and shipping companies to share the simplified guidance with their customers.
The information explains when and how VAT and import duties must be charged to customers by international sellers. It explains the different processes for direct to customer sales, and for sellers using online marketplaces.
Marc Gill, HMRC’s Director for Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said:
We have been working closely with international partners to better understand what information overseas sellers need in order to comply with their UK tax obligations.
We have acted on feedback from businesses to simplify and compile this online guidance into one, easily accessible place on GOV.UK. We have also recently published a simplified Mandarin translation of our guidance following research conducted with Chinese businesses.
By making our VAT and import duty rules easier to understand, we will be able to increase tax compliance levels for online sellers. We are asking UK freight, customs and shipping agents to help us reduce the tax gap by sharing this simplified guidance with their customers. By working together, we can help everyone pay the right amount of tax at the right time.
HMRC’s updated guidance has been published following detailed consultation and research with overseas sellers and brings together all relevant guidance in one place on GOV.UK. By making the process clearer and easier to follow, it will support overseas sellers to comply with their tax obligations and help HMRC to reduce the tax gap.
In 2018, HMRC signed an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the General Administration of Customs China (GACC). During the 10th UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue in 2019, HMRC agreed to provide Chinese businesses with appropriate tax and customs guidance.
In 2020, HMRC commissioned research with Chinese online sellers. The report, Knowledge and attitudes of online sellers in China to UK tax compliance, was published in 2021. Recommendations from that research led to the development of new guidance and its translation into simplified Mandarin.
Further information
International sellers sending goods to customers in the UK have different VATand import obligations depending on whether the goods are sold directly through their own website, or via an online marketplace. There are also different tax rules for goods under the rateable value of £135 and goods exceeding that value.
In 2015, a MOU and Operational protocol between HMRC and the GACC was signed during the Chinese state visit to the UK. This was in the presence of former Prime Minister, David Cameron and President Xi Jinping during talks at No.10. The updated MOU was signed in 2018 by HMRC’s Director General for Customer Compliance Group, Penny Ciniewicz, and Customs Minister YU Guangzhou in the Great Hall of the People, Beijing.
In 2020, HMRC commissioned research with Chinese businesses who sell goods online to the UK. The research sought to gain a greater understanding of their knowledge, attitudes and behaviours in relation to their UK tax and customs obligations. The report, Knowledge and attitudes of online sellers in China to UK tax compliance, was published in 2021.
In 2022, the value of goods and service imports from the USA was £101.2 billion, from China and Hong Kong was £83.3 billion, and from Germany was £79.1 billion UK trade in numbers (updated 17 March 2023).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-publishes-simplified-vat-guidance-for-overseas-sellers
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
HMRC interim Adjudicator appointed08/03/2023 12:25:00
Paul Douglas will be in post until a permanent Adjudicator is appointed.
Taxpayers given more time for voluntary National Insurance contributions07/03/2023 12:05:00
Thousands of taxpayers have been given more time to fill gaps in their National Insurance record and help increase the amount they receive in State Pension.
HMRC reminds businesses about new VAT penalties and interest payments22/02/2023 13:15:00
HM Revenue and Customs is reminding VAT registered businesses to file their returns and pay on time, ahead of new penalties being applied
Tax agency stopped from operating by HMRC20/02/2023 15:05:00
A company, who breached anti-money laundering rules, can no longer trade as a repayment agent.
405,420 families saved on childcare costs with Tax-Free Childcare15/02/2023 11:10:00
The latest Tax-Free Childcare statistics reveal more than 405,000 families used the scheme in December 2022.
Give the gift of Marriage Allowance on Valentine’s Day13/02/2023 13:15:00
Married couples or those in a civil partnership could save up to £252 a year by claiming Marriage Allowance.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate02/02/2023 15:25:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 4%.
Boost your childcare budget this half term02/02/2023 13:25:00
Families looking for childcare places during February half term could be missing out on a government top-up to help pay their childcare bill.