HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
HMRC revises interest rates for late payments
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate cut to 3.75% yesterday (18 December 2025).
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee announced on 18 December 2025 to reduce the Bank of England base rate to 3.75% from 4.00%.
HMRC interest rates are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
As a consequence of the change in the base rate, HMRC interest rates for late payment and repayment will reduce.
These changes will come into effect on:
- 29 December 2025 for quarterly instalment payments
- 9 January 2026 for non-quarterly instalments payments
Information on the interest rates for payments will be updated shortly.
How HMRC interest rates are set
HMRC interest rates are set in legislation and are linked to the Bank of England base rate.
Late payment interest is currently set at base rate plus 4%. Repayment interest is set at base rate minus 1%, with a lower limit — or ‘minimum floor’ — of 0.5%.
The differential between late payment interest and repayment interest is in line with the policy of other tax authorities worldwide and compares favourably with commercial practice for interest charged on loans or overdrafts and interest paid on deposits.
The rate of late payment interest encourages prompt payment and ensures fairness for those who pay their tax on time, while the rate of repayment interest fairly compensates taxpayers for loss of use of their money when they overpay.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrc-revises-interest-rates-for-late-payments
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
4,800 Self Assessment scams reported17/12/2025 16:10:00
Customers warned they need to be alert to scams ahead of 31 January Self Assessment deadline.
Working over Christmas? ‘Check Your Pay’16/12/2025 15:20:00
Seasonal workers encouraged to check their pay to ensure they're not out of pocket.
HMRC announces finalists in competition to help close the tax gap10/12/2025 14:25:00
Two finalists announced as part of HMRC's data competition.
HMRC offers time to help pay your tax bill09/12/2025 15:20:00
Thousands of people have set up payment plans to help spread the cost of their Self Assessment tax bill.
Christmas crafters urged to check tax rules13/11/2025 15:20:00
Side hustlers selling festive items need to tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) online if earnings exceed £1,000 a year.
£1.1 million compound settlement for sanctions breach04/11/2025 11:10:00
The breach was in relation to a UK exporter that made goods available to Russia, prohibited under the Russia Sanctions Regulations.
Let’s talk about tax with the HMRC app03/11/2025 15:20:00
Download the HMRC app today to access your tax and financial information.
The countdown begins: Self Assessment deadline is 100 days away24/10/2025 09:20:00
Self Assessment customers reminded to file their tax return with 100 days to go to the deadline.