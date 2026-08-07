HMS Belfast to open new D-Day display in collaboration with new film PRESSURE

In partnership with STUDIOCANAL and the Met Office, Imperial War Museums (IWM) will unveil a display of never-before and rarely seen collection items onboard the D-Day veteran ship, HMS Belfast.

The display will delve deeper into the true events behind Pressure, the new blockbuster film starring Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon and Damian Lewis.

Directed by Anthony Maras and released in cinemas across the UK & Ireland on 9 September, Pressure tells the story of the tense 72-hours before D-Day, exploring the crucial decision facing General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Fraser) on when to launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history. It reveals the critical role of the Met Office’s Chief Meteorological Officer, Group Captain James Stagg (Scott), and his unenviable task of delivering the weather forecast that would determine whether it was a success or disaster.

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