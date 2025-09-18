Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
HMS Richmond visits Philippines to increase defence cooperation and boost trade
HMS Richmond visits Manila, cementing defence ties in the region.
-
Joint UK-Philippine naval activity set to increase, including new maritime awareness capacity building.
-
Cutting edge UK defence innovation on show, boosting trade opportunities and driving UK jobs and growth, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.
-
British Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond made a port visit to Manila this week as part of the Carrier Strike Group’s eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific.
The visit reinforces the UK’s commitment to maintain a constant presence in the region, bolster Indo-Pacific security, and deepen trade relationships.
The Strategic Defence Review, published this year, highlighted that the UK must be able to pursue and protect the UK’s interests in the Indo-Pacific to protect our national security, the foundation of this Government’s Plan for Change. This is backed by the Government’s historic increase of defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027.
Defence Minister Lord Coaker visited Manila and HMS Richmond, where he emphasised that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is indivisible and that the new era of threat demands a new era for Defence.
UK Defence Minister, Lord Vernon Coaker said:
The UK’s relationship with the Philippines is strong and continues to flourish. Together we can help shape a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
The deployment of the UK Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific reflects the importance of the region to UK security and prosperity.
It has been a privilege to see cutting-edge defence innovation from both the UK and the Philippines. Together, we will enhance our defence cooperation, boost jobs and trade, and make defence an engine for growth in the UK.
Looking to expand defence cooperation with the Philippines, Lord Coaker presented a letter of approval from Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, to begin discussion over a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA).
This agreement would represent a significant milestone in the UK-Philippine defence relationship and lead to a wide range of new defence activity between the two nations, including increased joint naval activity and military exercises.
Later this year, the UK will join Exercise SAMA SAMA for the fourth time, sending experts to capacity-building efforts.
The Philippines are also a key regional trade partner, and Lord Coaker promoted cutting-edge British defence innovation during an industry day on board HMS Richmond, supporting potential exports for UK businesses, showing defence to be an engine for growth in the UK.
The UK Carrier Strike Group, with around 4,000 military personnel involved during its deployment, is engaging with 30 countries through exercises, operations, and visits across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan, and Australia. It’s eight-month deployment is making Britain secure at home and strong abroad.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hms-richmond-visits-philippines-to-increase-defence-cooperation-and-boost-trade
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK fighter jets to join NATO operation to bolster European security17/09/2025 10:15:00
The UK will contribute Typhoons to NATO's Eastern Sentry mission, after Russian drones violated Polish airspace.
New drone factory to open in Swindon, creating skilled jobs and strengthening British manufacturing16/09/2025 15:15:15
The Defence Secretary yesterday announced that the UK's largest drone production facility is to open next year, creating 1,000 highly skilled jobs in the UK.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in August 202516/09/2025 13:12:00
This report was issued in September 2025 and covers the time period 1 August 2025 to 31 August 2025 inclusive.
Landmark Wales partnership to create jobs and harness innovation15/09/2025 13:17:00
Wales is to receive share of £250 million UK Government funding to forge long-term defence industry partnerships.
Security delivered for working people as UK-US ties strengthened with new Google Cloud partnership for classified information sharing12/09/2025 16:20:00
UK – US defence and security ties enhanced through major deal with Google Cloud – delivering the Government’s Plan for Change.
Commander of UK Space Command’s DSEI 2025 keynote speech on defence in space12/09/2025 13:15:00
Major General Paul Tedman, Commander of UK Space Command, recently (10 September 2025) delivered his keynote speech at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025.
British economy sees defence dividend as new figures reveal above inflation increase in spend with industry11/09/2025 16:20:00
Government spending in the UK defence industry grew by 6% in real terms to £31.7 billion, according to latest figures for 2024/25 published today.
Defence Secretary Defence Investment Summit Speech11/09/2025 13:15:00
The Defence Secretary yesterday gave a speech at the Defence Investment Summit on 10 September 2025.