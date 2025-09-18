HMS Richmond visits Philippines to increase defence cooperation and boost trade

HMS Richmond visits Manila, cementing defence ties in the region.

Joint UK-Philippine naval activity set to increase, including new maritime awareness capacity building.

Cutting edge UK defence innovation on show, boosting trade opportunities and driving UK jobs and growth, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.

British Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond made a port visit to Manila this week as part of the Carrier Strike Group’s eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The visit reinforces the UK’s commitment to maintain a constant presence in the region, bolster Indo-Pacific security, and deepen trade relationships.

The Strategic Defence Review, published this year, highlighted that the UK must be able to pursue and protect the UK’s interests in the Indo-Pacific to protect our national security, the foundation of this Government’s Plan for Change. This is backed by the Government’s historic increase of defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027.

Defence Minister Lord Coaker visited Manila and HMS Richmond, where he emphasised that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is indivisible and that the new era of threat demands a new era for Defence.

UK Defence Minister, Lord Vernon Coaker said:

The UK’s relationship with the Philippines is strong and continues to flourish. Together we can help shape a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The deployment of the UK Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific reflects the importance of the region to UK security and prosperity. It has been a privilege to see cutting-edge defence innovation from both the UK and the Philippines. Together, we will enhance our defence cooperation, boost jobs and trade, and make defence an engine for growth in the UK.

Looking to expand defence cooperation with the Philippines, Lord Coaker presented a letter of approval from Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, to begin discussion over a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA).

This agreement would represent a significant milestone in the UK-Philippine defence relationship and lead to a wide range of new defence activity between the two nations, including increased joint naval activity and military exercises.

Later this year, the UK will join Exercise SAMA SAMA for the fourth time, sending experts to capacity-building efforts.

The Philippines are also a key regional trade partner, and Lord Coaker promoted cutting-edge British defence innovation during an industry day on board HMS Richmond, supporting potential exports for UK businesses, showing defence to be an engine for growth in the UK.

The UK Carrier Strike Group, with around 4,000 military personnel involved during its deployment, is engaging with 30 countries through exercises, operations, and visits across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan, and Australia. It’s eight-month deployment is making Britain secure at home and strong abroad.