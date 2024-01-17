Hoads Wood 'illegal' waste site closed down by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has blocked access to the site in Ashford, Kent, to prevent further 'illegal' tipping.

The Environment Agency has blocked access to a large and apparent illegal waste site in Hoads Wood site of special scientific interest (SSSI), at Ashford, in Kent, to prevent further alleged illegal tipping

A court order is now in place prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing waste on the site.

The restriction order was obtained at Medway magistrates’ court to restrict access to the site at a hearing on 16 January 2024

The Environment Agency has now locked the site’s access gate, placed concrete blocks to prevent access and a warning notice at the entrance.

Anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency will be committing a criminal offence, as will anyone who tampers with the lock or notice.

Matt Higginson, an environment manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. Our priority is protecting the local community and environment. This order has been secured following the local community’s concerns and the environmental impact of the tipping of waste at the site. To disrupt reported illegal dumping of waste at the site, we inspect Hoads Wood regularly, and working with Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, we have had a regular presence in the area, stopping waste carrier vehicles to check compliance. The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders to close sites. We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. While most waste sites are operated responsibly, we will take action against those who flout the law. If people see or suspect illegal tipping of waste, they can report it to us on our 24/7 Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555111.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw, of Kent Police’s rural task force, said:

The size of this site and the amount of waste allegedly illegally dumped there is shocking and totally irresponsible. Fly-tipping is often linked to other forms of criminality and we are therefore assisting the Environment Agency and other partner agencies with their investigation and associated enforcement action.

Background

The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. We can use court orders to close sites, amongst other measures.

The restriction order is granted under the Environment Act 1995 and failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence. There are exceptions to entering the land for Environment Agency officers and other officials.

When using a waste company, businesses and householders have a duty to check that they are registered waste carriers and that their waste is being taken to a permitted facility. You can check if a business is a registered waste carrier here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register.

By the end of the 2022/23 financial year, the Environment Agency stopped a total of 458 illegal sites. In the same period, they also brought 94 prosecutions against companies and individuals for waste crime offences. This resulted in total fines exceeding £6 million.