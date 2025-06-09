Insolvency Service
Hobbycraft Trading Limited Company Voluntary Arrangement: Information for employees
Hobbycraft Trading Limited entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement on 13 May 2025. The company is continuing to trade as it restructures its operations.
This page provides information on how to claim redundancy pay for those affected.
Anthony John Wright and Geoffrey Paul Rowley of FRP Advisory Trading Limited, who had previously been appointed Joint Nominees on 23 April 2025, became Joint Supervisors of the Company Voluntary Arrangement.
If you are an affected employee, this page will provide you with information on how to claim redundancy.
Information for employees:
If you have been dismissed
If you have been dismissed, you might be entitled to statutory redundancy pay, and compensatory notice pay, from the Insolvency Service.
Information about your rights, how to apply and how we calculate payments is available on GOV.UK.
Who is eligible
You can apply to the Insolvency Service for redundancy and other payments if you worked for the company under an employment contract.
Workers and self-employed contractors who provided services to the company are not eligible to apply. Instead, these individuals should contact the Company Voluntary Arrangement supervisors at erateam@frpadvisory.com
Company directors
Check if you can apply for redundancy payments if you have been dismissed and were a director.
How to apply
The supervisors will give details about how to apply and will also give you a case reference number (example: CN12345678). Once you have this information, you can apply online.
Paying your claim
On average it takes 14 days to process and pay claims. However, sometimes we need to get additional information from the individual or from the supervisors, which can take a bit of time. We will contact you directly if we need anything further from you. We always try to pay eligible claims within 6 weeks of receiving the application.
To allow us to deal with everyone’s application as quickly as possible, please do not contact us to check the status of your application until after the 6 weeks have passed.
Getting help with your application for redundancy payments.
If you need help completing your application, you can contact the Redundancy Payments helpline on 0330 331 0020.
When calling, please have your case reference number (Example: CN12345678) and National Insurance number to hand. If you do not have a case reference number, please contact the administrator.
You can email us on redundancypaymentsonline@insolvency.gov.uk. Please include your name, your case reference number, and your telephone number in your email.
If you need to email us after submitting your claim, only use the email address you gave on your application form. Otherwise, we will not be able to respond to you for security reasons.
Other support available to you
Factsheet: finding a new job, managing your finances and benefits available to you.
