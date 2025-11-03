Welsh Government
Holiday Activities for Children with Complex Additional Learning Needs
£30,000 in funding has been awarded to two schools in Flintshire enabling them to expand holiday provision for children, right across the county, with complex Additional Learning Needs (ALN).
Following a successful pilot programme earlier this year, the Community Focused Schools funding will enable Flintshire County Council to provide structured holiday activities for pupils attending Ysgol Pen Coch and Ysgol Maes Hyfryd, and from other schools in the area, throughout the 2025 to 2026 school year.
The programme will run for up to four days a week during the 13 weeks of school holidays and offer a diverse range of activities including swimming, crafts, musical theatre, soft play, bowling, dancing and gymnastics.
The initiative addresses a gap in provision for families of children with complex ALN, who often struggle to access suitable holiday activities. Many children with ALN require structure, routine and continuation of professional support during school holidays, and are unable to access general holiday provision due to their specific needs.
Parents whose children attended the sessions earlier this year gave positive feedback:
We have loved this week attending all the sessions. For us it has meant much needed routine to our week off. It has also been nice to be with other families we already know and to meet some new parents too. It can be quite difficult arranging days out with friends from school because their needs are all so different, so this has been lovely and stopped the isolated feeling that comes with the holidays.
It has been such a lovely week attending something that is perfect for the needs of my son and him having lots of room to play without the business of the public in half term holidays. He met up with school friends and met new friends too which is amazing. The staff were friendly and always smiling which I loved! We are both really hoping that this programme can continue as it makes such a difference to us, and my son especially.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
This funding recognises the vital importance of ensuring all children have access to enriching holiday experiences. The feedback from families in Flintshire demonstrates the transformative impact this provision can have for entire families. I'm delighted that, through our Community Focused Schools approaches, we can support Flintshire to expand this innovative programme, which will provide essential respite, peer support and opportunities for social interaction throughout the school holidays.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/holiday-activities-children-complex-additional-learning-needs
