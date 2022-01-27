Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Holocaust Memorial Day Message 2022
The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Holocaust Memorial Day Message 2022.
On 27 January 2000, world leaders came together in Stockholm and declared this one day to be Holocaust Memorial Day.
Holocaust Memorial Day matters to all of us. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities supports the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust to commemorate this day each year, across the whole of the United Kingdom.
It is a day when we remember the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered during the unique evil of the Holocaust. And we pledge to fight antisemitism with renewed vigour.
It is a day when we remember the Roma, the disabled, gay men and political prisoners - all victims of the Nazi regime.
It is a day when we remember those murdered in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
It is a day when we recognise the miracle of survival and listen to voices lamenting tragic loss.
It is a day when we imagine a world free from genocide; a world which has fully recognised where hatred and intolerance, prejudice, and antisemitism can lead.
It is a day when we light our candles, not only to remember but to continue to drive out darkness and brighten the futures we build for our families, our neighbours, our communities, and our world.
The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/holocaust-memorial-day-message-2022
