Holtec International’s Small Modular Reactor completes first step of design assessment

Holtec International’s SMR-300 Small Modular Reactor design completes Step 1 of Generic Design Assessment (GDA)

The Environment Agency, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced today (1 August) that they are progressing to the next phase of their assessment of Holtec International’s Small Modular Reactor (SMR) design.

The Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process is a way to allow regulators to begin assessing the safety, security, safeguarding and environmental aspects of new reactor designs before site-specific proposals are brought forward.

This ensures that nuclear projects meet high standards of safety, environmental protection and waste management, while providing the company with the certainty needed to progress their designs.

Step 1 of the GDA began in October 2023 and focused on agreeing the scope and schedule for Step 2, which has now been successfully completed. Today marks the start of Step 2, which is expected to last for 14 months.

Agreeing the scope of the GDA throughout Step 1 has been based on information supplied by Holtec to the regulators so they can undertake a meaningful assessment of the design. Holtec has completed all requirements for Step 1 from the regulators’ guidance, with good progress made to support GDA.

Saffron Price-Finnerty, the Environment Agency’s New Reactors Programme Manager, said:

We’re assessing the environmental acceptability of a new Small Modular Reactor design from US-based Holtec International, working with Holtec Britain who are managing the delivery of the GDA in the UK. Holtec Britain has worked hard to grow the company sufficiently to be able to manage and deliver the project effectively. During the next step, our team of specialist assessors will identify any issues or concerns we have with the design and will work with the company to make sure it understands our expectations to ensure the protection of communities and the environment. This is a two-step GDA which won’t include a scheduled public consultation, so it’s even more important for people to get involved in the comments process, which begins today. You can review the information on the company’s website and provide your comments, which are viewed by the regulators.

Tim Parkes, ONR’s Head of Safety Regulation for Advanced Nuclear Technologies and the Holtec SMR-300 GDA, said:

GDA is a vital part of ensuring new reactor designs meet the high standards of safety, security and environmental protection required in Great Britain. Together with the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales, we have seen Holtec demonstrate readiness to move into Step 2 of the assessment where we can begin the technical assessments of the reactor. Throughout Step 1, Holtec has been mobilising its delivery organisation to complete the GDA and we have been agreeing the scope for our assessment in Step 2. We have improved our understanding of the generic SMR-300 design which will enable us to conduct a meaningful assessment throughout Step 2. Safety and security will always be our overriding priority, but we are committed to regulating in a way that does not impede technological advancements unless it is fully justified that we do so. We will continue to engage with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission about potential collaboration and information exchange on the review and assessment of the SMR-300 design.

Natural Resources Wales is also involved in the GDA process where there is a possibility the reactor design could be deployed in Wales and will lead on engagement with stakeholders in Wales.

Paul Gibson, the Radioactivity & Industry Policy Team Leader from Natural Resources Wales, said:

We have been working closely with the Environment Agency and Office for Nuclear Regulation on the Generic Design Assessment for the Holtec International SMR-300. As we have now reached the end of Step 1, we will continue working closely with our partners as the project progresses to fundamental assessment of the design in Step 2.

Holtec has now launched a comments process, enabling anyone to submit comments and questions about the reactor design to the company for its response. Relevant issues raised during the comments process, and Holtec’s responses to these issues, will be used to help inform the regulators’ assessments throughout the rest of the GDA process.

The GDA process focuses on the design of a generic nuclear power station and is not site-specific. It is a voluntary, non-mandatory process aimed at providing early confidence that a proposed reactor design is capable of being constructed, operated and decommissioned in accordance with the high standards of safety, security, environmental protection and waste management in Great Britain.

For more information, please read ONR’s end of Step 1 statement and the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) joint end of Step 1 statement.

You can also visit the Holtec SMR-300 website.