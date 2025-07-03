Holyrood Week 2025

The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.

Tuesday 2nd July

Known in Scotland as 'Royal Week', and to others as 'Holyrood Week', the week celebrates Scottish culture, achievement and community.

The traditional Ceremony of the Keys has taken place in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, marking the start of Royal Week.

The ceremony marks the official welcoming of The King into the city of Edinburgh, 'your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, who offers him the keys of the city.

His Majesty met Service Chiefs before receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5 SCOTS Guard of Honour.

The King held an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, whilst The Queen opened the recently rebuilt Ratho Library to mark a new initiative launched by the Edinburgh International Book Festival in partnership with Edinburgh City Libraries.

Inside the library, Her Majesty witnessed the facility's community impact firsthand meeting members of the Citizen Collective Young People's Writers Programme.

Her Majesty met volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service's Home Library initiative, Housebound. Volunteers take books to the homes of those who cannot otherwise access a library - the scheme has been running for over 60 years.

In the afternoon, The King and Queen hosted guests at a Garden Party.

Guests, who have made a significant contribution to Scottish life, were invited to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful grounds of the Palace, accompanied by music from regimental bands and The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.

Also in attendance were The Royal Company of Archers, who are The King's official bodyguards in Scotland. Since 1822, the Company have been available for duty to The Sovereign anywhere in Scotland.

