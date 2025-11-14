Home and hybrid working can help people back into work, but there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, says the CIPD

Responding to the publication of the House of Lords’ Home-based Working Committee’s report, ‘Is working from home working?’, Claire McCartney, policy and practice manager at the CIPD, who gave evidence to the committee, said:

“Home working can enable organisations to attract and retain from a broader pool of talent, supporting people to better manage health conditions while working, and enabling people to perform at their best. We welcome the committees’ recognition of the role that home and hybrid working can have in supporting people to access and remain in work, particularly disabled people and those with long-term health conditions.

“However, there’s no one-size-fits-all model and organisations will need to decide what works for their business, teams and individuals. While our research* shows that home working can deliver benefits like reduced sickness absence and improved performance, it does come with some potential mental and physical health risks, so employers must balance flexibility with opportunities for in-person connection. Training and support for line managers to effectively manage home and hybrid workers is also important, covering performance management and wellbeing.

“It's also important to recognise that many workers in frontline roles, like retail or the NHS, don't have the option to work from home. Employers should consider a range of flexible options that can benefit their business and their staff, such as flexitime, compressed hours, job-sharing and term-time working.”

Notes to editors