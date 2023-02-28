Home building and renting probed to help buyers and tenants

The CMA has launched a market study into housebuilding and a separate project considering consumer rights for those in rented homes.

With widespread concerns about housing availability and costs, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a new phase of work in the housing sector. The CMA is launching a market study into housebuilding, and will start a separate consumer protection project related to rented accommodation.

The market study comes following concerns builders are not delivering the homes people need at sufficient scale or speed. The CMA’s consumer protection work will seek to shed light on the experience of renters and explore whether more could be done to help landlords and intermediaries to understand their obligations.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

The quality and cost of housing is one of the biggest issues facing the country. Over the last few years, the CMA delivered real change for leaseholders, with tens of thousands of homeowners receiving refunds after being overcharged unfair ground rents. With that work nearly finished, we’re now looking to probe in more detail two further areas – the housebuilding and the rental sectors. If there are competition issues holding back housebuilding in Britain then we need to find them. But we also need to be realistic that more competition alone won’t unlock a housebuilding boom. In the same vein, we want to explore the experiences people have of the rental sector and whether there are issues here that the CMA can help with. We will of course be guided by the evidence, but if we find competition or consumer protection concerns we are prepared to take the steps necessary to address them.

Housebuilding market study

The CMA’s market study into housebuilding will focus on 4 areas:

housing quality: looking at how builders are delivering the right sorts of homes that communities and buyers need – including the fairness of estate management fees charged for ‘unadopted’ roads and amenities

land management: examining whether the practice of ‘banking’ land before or after receiving planning permission is anti-competitive

local authority oversight: exploring how councils oversee the delivery of homes and how developers negotiate affordable home requirements

innovation: considering whether factors may be holding builders back from adopting new building techniques or moving towards more sustainable, net zero homes

A market study allows the CMA to use compulsory information-gathering powers to probe the entire market. As well as helping develop a deeper understanding of how and when housebuilders decide to deliver new homes and the interaction of that with local authority housing targets, the study will consider the issues faced by smaller, regional firms.

More information can be found on the housebuilding market study case page.

Consumer protection in rented sector

The CMA’s consumer enforcement work in housing will focus on:

the end-to-end experience from a tenant’s perspective, including finding somewhere to live, renting a property, and moving between homes

identifying the consumer protection issues that may arise. The project will examine the relationship between tenants and landlords and the role of intermediaries, such as letting agents

Following a period of targeted stakeholder engagement across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the CMA will report on its initial findings and proposed next steps this summer.

More information can be found on the rented housing sector consumer project case page.

