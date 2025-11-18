Health and Safety Executive
Home improvement company fined after worker sustains life-changing injuries in fall
A Staffordshire-based home improvement company has been fined £16,500 after a worker sustained serious injuries when he fell from height while carrying out gutter replacement work.
Birmingham Magistrates’ Court heard how the worker had been tasked with replacing guttering on a domestic garage building in Hednesford on 12 August 2024. He had not been given any instructions on how to carry out the work safely and had not been told that a shed was restricting access to some parts of the guttering.
Whilst reaching from his position on the shed to the last gutter bracket, the worker fell approximately 7 feet to the ground below. The fall resulted in serious injuries, including fractures to his shoulder, upper arm, eye socket and nose.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company, Goliath Home World Limited, failed to properly plan the work, put in place measures to prevent or protect against a fall from height, or provide adequate information and instruction to its worker.
The Work at Height Regulations 2005 require activities to be properly planned, appropriately supervised and carried out safely. Guidance on achieving compliance with the law and keeping workers safe is available on the HSE website.
Goliath Home World Limited of Goliath House, Navigation Way, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS11 7XU, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £16,500 and ordered to pay costs of £5,994.55 at a hearing on 12 November 2025.
Speaking after the hearing, HSE Inspector, Rob Gidman, said: “This incident highlights the importance of undertaking a thorough assessment of the risks for all work at height activities and ensuring that suitable control measures are implemented. Had the work been properly planned and suitable work equipment provided, this incident would not have happened.”
The HSE prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyer, Arfaq Nabi.
