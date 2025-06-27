Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Home of ‘Devil’s Punch Bowl’ to become new National Nature Reserve
Sand lizards, nightjars and natterjack toads are among the litany of species that people can enjoy at new Wealden Heaths National Nature Reserve in Surrey.
- Nature reserve declared at the landscape that inspired the likes of Tennyson and Conan Doyle, as well as its folkloric origins as the home of Thor.
- This marks the 9th National Nature Reserve to launch as part of the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, which will see 25 reserves created or extended by 2027
A landscape in Surrey beloved by lizards and literary greats and home to an area known as the Devil’s Punch Bowl, is to become the latest National Nature Reserve.
The Wealden Heaths National Nature Reserve, in the heart of the Surrey countryside and on the doorstep of more than a quarter of a million people, has today (Friday 27th June) been declared by Natural England the 9th National Nature Reserve in the King’s Series.
This new reserve is a collaboration between nine partners; Natural England, RSPB, National Trust, Surrey Wildlife Trust, Hampton Estate (private farming estate), Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust, Waverley Borough Council, Surrey County Council and Forestry England, with further support from the Surrey Hills National Landscape.
The reserve has secured its status as a haven for wildlife, ensuring that it can provide a home for rare species such as Nightjars, Sand Lizards, Adders and Natterjack Toads into the future and an area of 2,765ha of greenspace accessible by hundreds of thousands of people.
Wealden Heaths National Nature Reserve stretches across an area around three times that of Richmond Park, boasting a rich mix of open dry and wet heath, acidic grassland, regenerating woodland, and scrubby heath.
Heathland habitats are incredibly important for a range of species, and popular with walkers, cyclists and riders. However, heathlands in England have declined by around 80% in the last two centuries, making this declaration vitally important for the survival of these precious places.
The exceptional nature on display in this area, alongside its easy connections with London mean it already sees thousands of visitors each year, and its declaration as a National Nature Reserve means that future generations will continue to be able to connect with nature in the idyllic surroundings of the reserve. The reserve also includes a nature friendly farmed estate, adding to its potential to boost the local economy along with visitor spend.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-of-devils-punch-bowl-to-become-new-national-nature-reserve
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Farmers backed to tackle endemic diseases with more funded vet visits26/06/2025 16:25:00
Government funded vet visits to now include health assessments for multiple herds on the same farm helping to support better health and profitability within the sector.
UK government gathers business and environment leaders in support of UN nature agreement26/06/2025 11:15:00
UK Government hosts a major international nature finance event attended by His Majesty the King at Lancaster House.
Environment Agency launches clean-up operation at Hoad’s Wood26/06/2025 09:17:00
Waste management experts drive first batches of harmful material away from nationally significant nature site
UK Government supports research into Ukraine soil pollution25/06/2025 10:10:10
Royal Agricultural University to benefit from Defra funding to research the impacts of pollution on Ukraine’s arable soil due to the war with Russia.
Greater security delivered for the British people with record billion-pound investment in new national biosecurity centre24/06/2025 13:10:00
Huge investment in new National Biosecurity Centre to protect the British public and the economy from future pandemics.
New Water (Special Measures) Act section comes into force23/06/2025 14:20:00
Water companies will now have to address the use of nature-based solutions when managing wastewater.
Government to invest over £100m in water company fines to local environmental projects20/06/2025 10:15:00
The Government will invest water company fines into local projects across the country to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas
New drainage standards tackle pollution in England’s communities19/06/2025 12:05:00
Developers encouraged to reduce pollution, protect communities from flooding and benefit nature as part of government’s ambition to build 1.5 million homes.