Shoppers searching for Black Friday phone deals are being warned to Stop! Think Fraud as part of a new drive by government and mobile giants to crack down on scam calls which cost customers millions of pounds a year.

New Stop! Think Fraud advice has been rolled out to help shoppers spot the warning signs, as fraudsters posing as mobile providers are increasingly targeting shoppers with bogus deals, with cases surging by 85% this year.

It comes alongside new figures showing coordinated action between government and mobile networks over the past year has blocked over a billion scam calls and messages. Mobile giants have rolled out artificial intelligence (AI) to detect scam calls, tightened checks on suspicious texts and are improving tracing capabilities to track down scam centres overseas.

Fraudsters are increasingly exploiting people’s trust in familiar mobile providers, using convincing fake offers, discounted handsets and promises of free or upgraded devices to try and steal money or personal information from victims. They use time-limited Black Friday and Christmas deals to create a sense of urgency, pushing victims to snap up offers and share their personal details.

New data published ahead of Black Friday from Cifas shows more than 15,000 cases of mobile provider impersonation fraud so far this year. That’s the equivalent of 58 incidents a day, an 85% increase on 2025 with estimated losses surpassing £32 million.

Minister for Fraud, Lord Hanson, said:

Fraudsters will use any trick they can to cash in on those of us hunting for bargains on Black Friday. Whether it’s a too-good-to-be-true phone deal or a fake upgrade offer, criminals count on people acting quickly and letting their guard down. We’ve teamed up with the UK’s biggest mobile networks to block over a billion scam calls and messages in the past year. This Black Friday, our message is Stop! Think Fraud. Take a moment to check an offer is genuine before handing over your money or personal details.

How to protect yourself from fraud this Black Friday Stop and think If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t be rushed into a quick decision. Don’t rush Never respond to unexpected calls, texts or emails claiming to be from your mobile provider without checking they are genuine. Go direct If in doubt, hang up or break contact immediately and contact your provider using the official website or app, rather than clicking links or calling numbers included in unexpected messages. Keep your details safe Never share your password or one-time passcode over the phone. Remember Your mobile provider will never get impatient or discourage you if you want to hang up and call back on an official number, and they will never ask you to share your mobile screen with them.

The new advice forms part of the government’s wider efforts to tackle fraud at its source and protect the public from becoming victims. It provides the public with practical advice which is incorporated into communications sent by mobile providers to customers, helping more people spot the warning signs and protect themselves. It has been coupled with a law enforcement blitz, with over 700 addresses involved in phone scams being identified across Birmingham, London, Oldham, Preston and Lancashire.

One year on from the signing of the Telecommunications Fraud Sector Charter, the government and mobile giants are continuing to work together to block scam calls and disrupt fraudsters. Signatories included BT EE, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Tesco Mobile, Talk Talk, Sky and Comms Council UK (CCUK). Phone networks will continue to take action to make it harder than ever for criminals to trick people through scam calls, using cutting edge technology to expose fraudsters and bring them to justice.

Fraud is one of the most common crimes in the country, with devastating consequences for victims, their families and businesses. The Fraud Strategy, published earlier this year, sets out how the government will work with law enforcement and industry to dismantle criminal networks, bring offenders to justice, and protect the public.

Rachel Andrews, Corporate Security and Fraud Director at VodafoneThree said:

One year on from the launch of the Fraud Charter, we’ve made significant strides in strengthening the UK’s collective response to fraud. By bringing together telecoms operators, government, regulators and law enforcement, we’re making it harder for criminals to exploit communications networks and target consumers. At VodafoneThree, that has meant moving beyond simply blocking scams to using intelligence to help disrupt the criminal networks behind them, including SIM farms being used to target people at scale. But we cannot stand still. Criminals are constantly changing their tactics, increasingly using social engineering across digital and social media channels to impersonate trusted organisations and manipulate people into sharing information or making payments. As Black Friday and Christmas approach, we’re urging everyone to stop, think and take a moment before responding to an unexpected message, call or request for personal or financial information.

Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud Prevention at Virgin Media O2, said:

Sophisticated fraud gangs will stop at nothing to target victims if they think there’s money to be made. That’s why it’s more important than ever to stop and think before responding to unexpected calls, texts or messages this Black Friday. We’re now using new AI technology to block 3 million scam calls a week on the O2 network and have prevented more than 1.6 billion scam texts from reaching our customers to date. But we know busy shopping periods can make it harder to spot what’s genuine and what’s not. So, we’ve teamed up across the sector to raise awareness and are calling on everyone to report suspicious activity to 7726 to help keep more people safe.

Jonathan Taylor, CEO at Tesco Mobile, said:

At Tesco Mobile, protecting our customers from scams and fraud remains one of our top priorities. Twelve months on from signing the Charter, we’re seeing the real impact of cross-industry collaboration, from identifying and preventing fraudulent activity faster, to raising awareness of the risks and strengthening the support available to people who have fallen victim to scams. Together, we’re helping better protect customers from new and emerging threats.

Andy Mayo, Sky’s Head of Fraud, said:

Fraudsters rely on people trusting familiar brands, which is why we encourage everyone to pause and check before responding to an unexpected offer or request for personal information. Sky is proud to support Stop! Think Fraud and, as we head into the busy Black Friday and Christmas shopping period, continued collaboration between industry, government and law enforcement remains ever-important. By working together to strengthen protections and helping people recognise the warning signs, we can make it increasingly difficult for criminals to reach and deceive consumers.

Alex Towers, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at BT Group, said:

Fraudsters exploit busy shopping periods like Black Friday to make bogus handset deals and upgrade offers seem convincing, often pressuring people to act quickly. Genuine providers will never pressure customers into an immediate decision, ask for a password or one-time passcode, or discourage them from hanging up and checking an offer independently. In the first year of the Charter, BT and EE have continued to invest in cutting-edge technology to identify and block millions of scam calls and messages. We have also strengthened account and SIM security, using AI-powered protection to identify threats across calls, texts, emails and websites, and increasing customer awareness to prevent fraud and theft. But technology alone isn’t enough. Through the Telecommunications Fraud Sector Charter, government and industry are working together to strengthen our defences, share intelligence and help people recognise the warning signs. This Black Friday, stop, think and check: if an offer doesn’t feel right, contact your provider directly.

Emma Jones, Assistant Director of Operations at Catch22, said:

Through the support we deliver in Catch22’s Victims’ Services, we see firsthand the devastating impact fraud can have on people’s wellbeing and sense of security. Our teams provide emotional and practical support, helping victims rebuild their confidence and understand that what has happened isn’t their fault. We also work within communities to raise awareness of common scams and help people recognise the warning signs. As fraud tactics continue to evolve, it’s vital that people have access to the information and support they need to stay safe, particularly during periods like Black Friday when scams are more prevalent.

John Hayward-Cripps, Chief Executive of Neighbourhood Watch, said:

The extent to which criminals are willing and able to exploit new technology is both frightening and frustrating. They clearly use Black Friday as an opportunity to target shoppers, and it’s a growing problem. It is vital that phone companies play their part in protecting the public, the first contact many of our members have with a fraudster is often through a phone call, text, or other type of message. And as scams become increasingly sophisticated, they are harder to spot. Phones are such an essential part of everyday life, particularly for people who may be lonely or isolated. Our members tell us that these crimes are about far more than financial loss. They can take a significant emotional toll, leaving people feeling fearful, less trusting, and less confident in carrying out everyday activities.

Mark Tierney, Chief Executive of Stop Scams UK said: