Homeless Link
|Printable version
Home Office confirms that evictions from asylum accommodation will pause when SWEP is activated
From the 18th November 2024, with immediate effect, the Home Office has confirmed that evictions of individuals from asylum accommodation will pause for a period of up to, but no more than, 3 days when Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated by a Local Authority. This is to support local authorities to meet their humanitarian obligation to preserve life in severe weather conditions. There is currently no end date to this renewal of policy.
The process detailed below should be followed during periods of severe weather:
- Where SWEP is activated in a local authority area, if Service Users (SU) at the end of their move on period have not secured onward accommodation and are due to be evicted from asylum accommodation, accommodation providers will not actively pursue eviction, and this will be delayed in line with the below.
- Local Authorities should notify the Home Office and relevant accommodation provider when SWEP has been activated. Notification should include the start date and, if known, when it is expected to be stood down.
- Accommodation will be provided to the SU for a period of up to, but no more than, three days. The Local Authority will seek to source appropriate accommodation for the SU following the expiration of the three-day period.
- Local Authorities should notify Home Office and Accommodation Providers when SWEP is deactivated.
- The extension of any accommodation provided to the SU does not impact on the discontinuation of any Home Office financial asylum support and payments will cease as planned.
- The SWEP Home Office arrangement does not include SUs already overstaying (i.e. those whose asylum support has already ceased) when SWEP is activated.
- If a person’s eviction date falls during a period of SWEP, the pause will commence on the eviction date and not the date that SWEP was activated.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/home-office-confirms-that-evictions-from-asylum-accommodation-will-pause-when-swep-is-activated/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
New member: Fighting Homelessness CIC19/11/2024 15:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Fighting Homelessness CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
How radical safeguarding can create systemic change for people experiencing homelessness18/11/2024 12:33:00
In this blog, Gill Taylor, Strategic Lead for the Dying Homeless Project and independent Safeguarding Adult Review author, talks about the Radical Safeguarding Toolkit and encourages practitioners to challenge the status quo of harm and discrimination and move towards anti-oppressive practice.
Youth funding opportunity available via The Steel Charitable Trust15/11/2024 09:20:00
The Steel Charitable Trust is a charitable grant-giving trust that makes awards to registered charities throughout the United Kingdom. The Trust has historic links with Luton and the wider county of Bedfordshire, so Trustees take particular interest in applications that benefit these areas.
Building a case for Housing First: Regional Pilots final evaluation report13/11/2024 16:15:00
Last month, the Government published the final evaluation report for its three regional Housing First Pilots. These reports aim to build the evidence base for what works in delivering positive outcomes for people with experience of homelessness and complex needs and provide highly positive findings on the success of Housing First. Homeless Link will use this evidence to support our own asks around the sustainable roll-out of the approach.
110 homelessness CEOs call for National Insurance support12/11/2024 11:10:00
The Chief Executives of 110 homelessness organisations in England have signed an open letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Rachel Reeves.
Supporting people experiencing homelessness with diabetes11/11/2024 15:20:00
Samantha Dorney-Smith, Nursing Fellow at the homeless and inclusion health charity Pathway, writes about a national partnership project which considered how to improve care for people experiencing homelessness with diabetes, and shares links to resources to support frontline workers.
Homelessness and the Budget 202404/11/2024 09:15:00
The run up to the budget was thick with anticipation across a sector full of uncertainty about the future of much of the homelessness and rough sleeping funding.
Devastating record levels of rough sleeping in London01/11/2024 10:10:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q2 2024/25 statistics