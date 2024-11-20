Home Office confirms that evictions from asylum accommodation will pause when SWEP is activated

From the 18th November 2024, with immediate effect, the Home Office has confirmed that evictions of individuals from asylum accommodation will pause for a period of up to, but no more than, 3 days when Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated by a Local Authority. This is to support local authorities to meet their humanitarian obligation to preserve life in severe weather conditions. There is currently no end date to this renewal of policy.

The process detailed below should be followed during periods of severe weather: