Home Office Digital: A new name for a new chapter

Rob Thompson, Home Office Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer, 10 March 2026 – Digital strategy, Leadership, Transformation.

Digital, Data and Technology is now known as Home Office Digital. This marks an important evolution, and I wanted to explain why it matters for all of us in our efforts as a department to become more agile, efficient and streamlined.

Reflecting how far we've come

This isn’t just a rebrand, it’s a recognition of how far we have come and what we have built together. We have built a resilient, high-performing digital capability that sits at the heart of how the Home Office delivers for the public.

We've transformed passport applications into a seamless self-service experience, with renewals now printed and dispatched within 48 hours. Our airport eGates support 76 million UK border crossings every year, with digitally-assisted Electronic Travel Authorisation decisions made in just 45 seconds. Around 7 million people can now quickly access their UK immigration status with a digital eVisa. We've revolutionised policing with better digital tools and moved most of our IT into the cloud, saving money whilst improving efficiency.

These aren't just technical achievements, they have made real differences to millions of people’s lives. They show that digital is no longer a support function.

A name that reflects our role

Home Office Digital says what we are: a modern, energetic, and indispensable part of how the department delivers. We’re proud of our technical skills, but this name reflects our broader impact. We’re not just delivering services, we’re shaping and delivering outcomes.

The name change also aligns us perfectly with the Home Office 2030 Digital Strategy we launched this year. This sets out a clear vision to become the leading UK government department in the use of digital, data and technology. Our eight strategic shifts, from AI to digital skills, aren’t about supporting change. They’re about leading it and making digital a default lens through which the Home Office sees its future. It’s central to our ambition to become the most agile, high performing and efficient department in Whitehall.

We're building stronger relationships, breaking silos and creating a ‘one team’ culture that delivers better results for everyone. It’s about supporting all of us develop the skills that will help us to deliver our crucial work with even greater efficiency, innovation and impact.

Looking ahead

We've got a lot to be proud of, and a lot more to do. The name change reflects our role and ambition for what is next. We’re here to set the standard for modern government through innovation, stronger partnerships and putting digital at the core of everything we do.

Yours,

Rob

Chief Digital, Data and Technology Officer

Home Office Digital