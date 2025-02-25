Home Office makes remaining improvements following agreement with EHRC

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday confirmed that the Home Office has made all necessary improvements required to satisfy the legal agreement it made with the department in 2021.

Last year the EHRC announced the conclusion of its enforcement action against the Home Office, noting that the department needed additional time to fully complete some actions. These outstanding actions have now been completed.

A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission yesterday said:

"We have worked closely with the Home Office since they signed an agreement with us in 2021. The department has made significant progress over that time in addressing our concerns. We’re pleased that the Home Office has now completed all the requirements we set, meaning the recommendations we made are now fully embedded. "The Public Sector Equality Duty is a legal requirement, and for good reason. Public bodies must be fair, effective and representative of all the communities across Britain. We are pleased that the Home Office have committed to upholding the PSED."

Related information