techUK
|Printable version
Home Office - Police National Computer (PNC) Service Continuity Updated Market Communication
On 24th March 2023, techUK hosted a market engagement event for the Home Office in conjunction with the National Police Chief’s Council. Acting through the Law Enforcement Data Service (LEDS) programme, the department continues to assess the requirement for ensuring a contingency option is in place for PNC and therefore a potential future procurement to ensure the service continuity of the PNC if this is subsequently required
You will be familiar with the LEDS programme that is being progressed by the Home Office and policing. This is a complex transformation programme and is designed to create a modern data service and to enable the eventual retirement of the PNC that has been running since 1974.
We continue to make solid progress in LEDS and remain confident, based on the current trajectory, that LEDS will deliver parity with the PNC within the timescales required to enable to the PNC to be decommissioned as scheduled.
It was confirmed to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the LEDS programme is confident that it will not have to use this ultimate fall-back mitigation (contingency) option. However, the progression of a contingency option is operationally and commercially prudent to ensure the continued provision of a key piece of critical national infrastructure. By not undertaking this engagement, we would fail in our due diligence, and it would be remiss of us not to have a contingency option for the continued service continuity of PNC if the LEDS trajectory were to change and we needed to execute the contingency option.
It is important to note, whilst the PNC remains supported until March 2026, and LEDS is designed and remains on track to enable the PNC to be switched off and to be replaced, we must continue to progress and explore the viability of a contingency option.
It was requested by the PAC that the Home Office should set out for their review, how it will guarantee that police and the law enforcement agencies will be able to access the PNC service until LEDS is ready.
We respect and acknowledge that this may not appear attractive as an opportunity. Through early market engagement, we identified there is an appetite for the opportunity as well as the availability of the relevant market capability and capacity to deliver the contingency option.
Following the Market Engagement event, we completed an RFI process employing a secure data room. We received some informative and helpful responses that we reviewed, both technically and commercially.
Based on our RFI responses analysis we have identified that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Technology Services 3 (RM 6100) Lot 4 - Major Services Transformation Programmes will be our preferred Route to Market.
We will be issuing an updated PIN and plan to issue an ITT (Invitation to Tender) on the 19th June.
The purpose of this updated communications note is two-fold:
- To update the market on the progress we are making and
- To facilitate the opportunity for you to start mobilising teams and to engage and engineer collaboration activity with other suppliers where you are not represented on RM6100 Lot 4 but would be interested in taking part in the Further Competition as part of a partnering approach.
Our next communication relating the Further Competition for the PNC Service Continuity will be via a PIN and then via the issue of an ITT via RM6100 Lot 4 and to all suppliers on this Framework.
The Further Competition would be run via a Secure Data Room (as we did with the RFI) so we will be requesting email contact details in due course to ensure we set this up in advance any Further Competition. Furthermore, we will require that a specific NDA and Security Aspect Letter (SAL) are signed and returned to us ahead of any Further Competition so that the respective supplier email details can added into the Secure Data Room.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/home-office-police-national-computer-pnc-service-continuity-updated-market-communication.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK recommendations for rail modernisation08/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK has set out recommendations for ensuring vital work to modernise the UK’s rail sector is able to continue.
US and EU to draft an AI code of conduct07/06/2023 13:20:00
Every international summit seems to touch upon questions of AI Governance. This is due, in part, to the fast evolution of technologies like LLMs (Large Language Models), Generative AI, and various interventions by AI experts warning about the risks of the technology. As global discussions on AI governance gain momentum, one of the key initiatives being pursued is the Hiroshima AI process, which aims to establish comprehensive guidelines and frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment.
Moving from allyship to advocacy06/06/2023 16:05:00
Scotland is ready to address the root causes of female under-participation in entrepreneurship.
techUK partners with ITU ‘Green Digital Action’ COP 28 campaign06/06/2023 14:25:00
techUK is pleased to announce it is partnering with the UN, standards bodies, the World Bank and leading businesses to showcase how the global ICT sector can lead the way in reaching net zero with a newly announced COP 28 ‘Green Digital Action’ campaign on how digital tech can accelerate climate ambition and decarbonise itself.
A UK Tech Plan: How the next Government can use technology to build a better Britain06/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK is excited to announce the publication of our UK tech plan: How the next Government can use technology to build a better Britain.
techUK launches Quantum Security Working group to address cyber readiness for the new quantum age05/06/2023 10:20:00
Last month techUK held an event titled Cybersecurity in a quantum world: Preparing for the new cyber age.
The National Semiconductor Strategy: A good start, but what comes next will be critical to its success or failure02/06/2023 14:05:00
techUK welcomes the Government’s newly-launched National Semiconductor Strategy, a plan meant to bolster the UK’s semiconductor industry and secure its place on a global stage.
techUK calls for clarity on micro-mobility regulation02/06/2023 11:25:00
Transport Secretary Mark Harper urged to bring forward measures ahead of election.
The UK-Australia and UK-New Zealand FTAs Enter Into Force02/06/2023 10:10:00
The United Kingdom's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Australia and New Zealand, the first signed after leaving the European Union, entered into force yesterday. These deals are projected to significantly boost bilateral trade, increasing it by 53% with Australia and 59% with New Zealand.