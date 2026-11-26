Information Commissioner's Office
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Home Office reprimanded after personal information failings at UK border
We have reprimanded the Home Office after concluding that it failed to have appropriate processes in place to ensure that the personal information it used remained accurate and up to date.
- Inaccurate personal information led to people being wrongly detained for additional border checks
- No system in place to correct inaccurate information before the new watch listing system launched
- ICO investigation found breach of accuracy requirements and a failure to put in place appropriate technical and organisational measures
On 2 October 2024, the Home Office replaced an existing border control information platform with a new federated system, known as ‘Helios’. Prior to the system going live, the Home Office did not put in place appropriate measures to ensure that inaccurate personal information could be easily reported and quickly corrected.
The failings were found to be significant, as they had the potential to result in people being wrongly detained at the UK border for additional checks, potentially causing psychological distress and other adverse consequences.
Inadequate processes for swiftly and efficiently correcting information
Under the Home Office’s previous system, a dedicated team corrected information inaccuracies in real time.
Helios relied on a different operating model which meant that users could not amend records themselves – instead, they had to be reported to and corrected by the owner of the original source data.
Notably, there was no dedicated system in place to report inaccurate personal information. In addition, staff were told not to include personal information when reporting inaccuracies which we found made it virtually impossible to provide the necessary information to correct a person’s record.
We found that from 2 to 11 October 2024, Home Office staff sent 87 rectification requests to the team responsible for correcting inaccuracies in the old system, despite that team being unable to correct the relevant records following the introduction of Helios. During the investigation, the Home Office also acknowledged that staff may not even have reported inaccuracies as they did not know how to. On 25 October 2025, the Home Office introduced a temporary system for border force officers to report inaccurate information. By March 2026, the Home Office confirmed that more than 6,500 incidents had been raised through this system and around 5,000 incorrect records had been removed.
Joanne Stones, ICO Investigations Manager, yesterday said:
People must be able to trust that decisions about their immigration status at the UK border are made with accurate, up to date information. They also have the right to expect that when information is inaccurate, there is a swift and efficient way for it to be corrected.
Our investigation found the Home Office introduced a new system without ensuring staff had a clear, effective process for reporting and correcting inaccurate personal information. That failure could potentially have resulted in serious consequences, including people being wrongly detained for additional checks or refused entry to the UK.
Data protection by design is not just about the technology. It’s about making sure the processes, responsibilities, training and safeguards needed to protect people's information are correct from the start.
We recognise that federated systems like Helios present unique challenges and welcome the steps the Home Office has taken since this issue was identified. However, the Home Office must ensure that its permanent solution provides a robust and effective way to identify and correct inaccurate information without delay.
Outcome
The ICO considered the infringements alongside the mitigating and remedial action taken by the Home Office and concluded that issuing a reprimand was an appropriate and proportionate use of its enforcement powers.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/11/home-office-reprimanded-after-personal-information-failings-at-uk-border/
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