Home Office requests review of ketamine classification

The government will seek expert advice on reclassifying ketamine to become a Class A substance, after illegal use of the drug reached record levels in the year ending March 2023.

Ketamine is currently controlled as a Class B substance and the maximum penalty for supplying and producing it is up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

The prevalence of the drug in England and Wales has risen significantly in recent years. In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16-59 had reported ketamine use in the last year – the largest number on record.

It can cause serious health problems, such as irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys, and is one of the most detected drugs in incidents of spiking.

Recent reports have shown Ketamine is often an ingredient included in ‘pink cocaine’, the dangerous synthetic drug cocktail taken by users without knowing what mix of substances it contains.

The policing minister, Dame Diana Johnson will write to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) to commission advice on ketamine and to consider whether it should remain controlled as a Class B substance or become a Class A drug.

Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson, said:

Ketamine is an extremely dangerous substance and the recent rise in its use is deeply concerning. Through our Plan for Change and mission to make the nation’s streets safer, we will work across health, policing and wider public services to drive down drug use and stop those who profit from its supply. It is vital we are responding to all the latest evidence and advice to ensure people’s safety and we will carefully consider the ACMD’s recommendations before making any decision.

Independent experts will now assess the evidence of the health and social harms of ketamine when misused and will submit their findings to Home Office Ministers for review.

The Home Office has a statutory duty to consult the ACMD under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 before any amendments to legislation are made.