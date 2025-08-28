Home Office reverts to 28-day move-on period for new refugees

Homeless Link and NACCOM have made a joint statement responding to the announcement yesterday that the Home Office has reverted to a 28-day move-on period for newly recognised refugees.

The move-on period, after which time new refugees have to leave Home Office accommodation, was extended from 28 to 56 days in December 2024 for a six-month trial. On 7 July 2025, it was confirmed that this trial had been extended until the end of the year. This decision has now been reversed.

The move-on period starts from the date of a positive asylum decision or 28 days from a discontinuation letter (a letter issued by the Home Office outlining a specific date from when a person’s asylum support will end), whichever is longer.

Bridget Young, Director of NACCOM and Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, comment:

“We are appalled by Ministers’ decision to revert to the 28-day notice period for refugees with the fewest options available to them, who are at most risk of homelessness and destitution. Evidence from NACCOM and Homeless Link’s frontline members indicates that the 56-day move-on period has been a lifeline for new refugees and had a positive impact for the services supporting people.

“This decision will put even more pressure on overstretched local authorities and voluntary sector services and will ultimately result in more instances of rough sleeping and homelessness among new refugees. This is a massive disservice to the Government’s ambition around its new ‘cross-departmental’ strategy to end homelessness. The change is also being made at a time of increasing risk due to racism and anti-migrant rhetoric which we worry will only increase the danger people will face on the streets. We urgently ask Government to reconsider this decision and would be happy to work with Home Office officials on genuine solutions to homelessness in the asylum system."

For more background on the move-on period and Homeless Link and NACCOMs' concerns and recommendations for improvements, please read our previous blog.