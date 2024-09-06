Home Office will not use RAF Scampton for asylum accommodation

Plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton axed as latest assessment finds site is not value for money for the taxpayer.

The Home Office has made the decision to end plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton, the former Ministry of Defence site in Lincolnshire.

Opening the site from this autumn as planned would have cost a total of £122 million by the end of its use in 2027, meaning the site no longer represents value for money.

A total of £60 million has already been spent on the site.

Work to close the site will begin immediately with the sale happening in line with the process for disposing of Crown land.

Progress is already being made to clear the backlog of asylum cases, which will save around £7.7 billion in asylum costs over the next decade.

The Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP said: