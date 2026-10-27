Home Secretary announces independent review into the murder of Henry Nowak

The review will examine whether opportunities were missed to prevent Henry Nowak’s murder and how the Nowak family were treated in the aftermath.

An independent review into the circumstances surrounding the tragic murder of Henry Nowak has been announced by the Home Secretary.

At the heart of the review is a commitment that any lessons that arise from the case are learned so that everything can be done to prevent any other family suffering in the way that the Nowak family has.

The review will be in 2 parts. Phase 1 will investigate whether opportunities were missed to prevent Henry’s murder, examining what was known about the perpetrator, Vickrum Digwa, in the 5 years before the attack.

This will cover the police, health services, local authorities and educational institutions, and faith organisations, including any concerns relating to weapon possession and violent, threatening and erratic behaviour.

Phase 1 will also consider how the Nowak family were treated by agencies across the criminal justice system following Henry’s death – including the police, CPS, HM Courts and Tribunals Service, and the HM Prison and Probation Service.

Phase 2 will follow once the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded its investigation into the actions of police officers who attended the scene, and will consider the actions of the IOPC and, if necessary, the police.

The Home Secretary has appointed the former Lord Chancellor, Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC to lead the rapid independent review. He is expected to report back on phase 1 to the Home Secretary by March 2027.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood yesterday said:

Henry was just 18 years old, with his whole life ahead of him. His murder was a horrific and senseless crime, and my thoughts remain with his family and friends, who have endured unimaginable loss and heartbreak. The Nowak family have shown extraordinary courage and dignity in their pursuit of answers. Henry’s case has raised serious and legitimate questions about whether more could have been done to prevent this tragedy, and about the response of public authorities in its aftermath. This review will leave no stone unturned in seeking those answers. I am grateful to Alex Chalk for agreeing to lead this important work. He brings considerable experience and expertise, and I know he will conduct the review with the rigour, independence and seriousness that Henry’s case demands.

The Nowak family yesterday said:

At last, some positive news. Today’s announcement of the Henry Nowak Independent Review is a significant moment in our fight for justice. Since Henry was murdered, we’ve fought tirelessly for answers to questions no family should ever have to ask. The emotional toll of that fight, on top of the unimaginable grief of losing Henry, has been immense. We hope this review, alongside the ongoing investigations and inquest, will finally uncover the full truth and deliver the accountability and meaningful change we have fought so hard for. Our experience of the criminal justice system has been deeply disappointing, and we are determined that no other family should have to endure what we have. We are particularly grateful to the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, for listening to our concerns and taking action; and to the Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC for agreeing to lead the review. This is an important step forward, but there is still a long road ahead. We will not stop fighting until we secure the answers, accountability and meaningful change that Henry, and every family in this country, deserves.

The former Lord Chancellor, Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC yesterday said:

The murder of Henry Nowak, an innocent young man, at the hands of Vickrum Digwa shocked the nation. Serious questions have been raised about whether agencies and organisations failed to act on complaints about Digwa’s violent and erratic behaviour. My review will follow the evidence without fear or favour. It will also examine how public authorities treated the Nowak family at a time of unimaginable pain. They deserve nothing less.

The government has renewed its commitment to tackling knife crime, recognising the Nowak family’s call for action to prevent other families experiencing similar tragedies.

Through its wider strategy to halve knife crime, the government is working across law enforcement, education and communities to prevent violence, support young people and bring offenders to justice.