Home Secretary announces new measures to boost Britain’s border security

Home Secretary announces new measures to strengthen border security, enforce immigration rules and increase returns.

New measures to boost Britain’s border security are being set out today (21 August) by the Home Secretary, including the immediate recruitment of up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigation officers at the National Crime Agency (NCA) to target, dismantle and disrupt organised immigration crime networks.

Yvette Cooper has also today announced a major surge in immigration enforcement and returns activity, to make sure that immigration and asylum rules are respected and enforced - saying that the government has new plans for the next 6 months to achieve the highest rate of removals of those with no right to be here, including failed asylum seekers, for 5 years (since 2018).

In addition, a new intelligence-driven illegal working programme will be rolled out to target, investigate and take down unscrupulous employers who illegally employ those with no right to work here.

The new measures are fulfilling on the government’s commitment to provide long-term security to our borders. They include:

up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigations officers deployed to the National Crime Agency (NCA) to disrupt and smash criminal smuggling gangs and prevent dangerous boat crossings

a large surge in enforcement and returns flights, with the aim of putting removals at their highest level since 2018, reversing the damaging drop in enforcement over recent years

increased detention capacity including 290 added beds at Campsfield and Haslar Immigration Removal Centres

redeployment of staff to drive this increase in returns

sanctions to be taken against unscrupulous employers who hire workers illegally

This comes on top of the 50% uplift in the number of NCA officers stationed in Europol. These officers have been immediately deployed to support European operations to disrupt the activity of criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings.

The NCA currently has around 70 investigations targeting the highest harm criminal networks involved in people smuggling and trafficking, and worked with international partners to support the seizure of around 400 boats and engines intended for use in channel crossings.

A range of sanctions, including financial penalty notices, business closure orders and potential prosecution, will be taken against those employing illegal workers. Those caught working illegally and eligible for removal will be detained, pending their swift removal.

Alongside this, the government is increasing detention spaces to support the higher pace of removals including reopening and adding 290 beds across Immigration Removal Centres (IRCs) at Campsfield and Haslar. This increase will ensure there is additional capacity to facilitate higher levels of enforcement and returns so that rules are properly respected.

Building on 9 successful returns flights in the last six weeks, including the largest-ever chartered return flight, the government is redeploying personnel and resources to support further activity.

Staff are being redeployed to increase removal of failed asylum seekers, which had dropped by 40% since 2010. Three hundred caseworkers have already been reassigned to progress thousands of failed asylum and returns cases, including enforced and voluntary returns.

Enhanced digital capabilities will be deployed to ensure consistent contact throughout, preventing those with no right to be here from disappearing into exploitative illegal working and ensure they can be returned.

This enforcement surge, overseen by Bas Javid, the Home Office’s Director General for Immigration Enforcement, is part of the government’s plans to transform the asylum system and secure UK borders. This will ensure that all Immigration Enforcement processes are implemented firmly, fairly, and accurately throughout, whilst also taking account of the important lessons learnt from Windrush.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

We are taking strong and clear steps boost our border security and ensure the rules are respected and enforced. Our new Border Security Command is already gearing up, with new staff being urgently recruited and additional staff already stationed across Europe, working with European enforcement agencies to find every route in to smashing the criminal smuggling gangs organising dangerous boat crossings which undermine our border security and putting lives at risk. And by increasing enforcement capabilities and returns we will establish a system that is better controlled and managed, in place of the chaos that has blighted the system for far too long.

NCA Director General of Operations Rob Jones said:

Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA and we are dedicating more effort and resource than ever before. These extra officers will play a key role in that, with the NCA currently leading around 70 investigations into the highest harm people smuggling and trafficking groups. Taking on these dangerous and exploitative gangs requires international co-operation and we continue to further enhance our already strong relationship with Europol and other law enforcement partners. We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks, whether they are operating in the UK or overseas.

This work builds on the Prime Minister’s meeting at the European Political Community last month, where he held discussions with the migration working group alongside Italy, Albania, Germany, Malta, Denmark, Hungary, The Netherlands, and Slovakia. The European leaders discussed border security, their joint efforts to tackle people-smuggling, and the ambition to work collectively with other countries to deliver solutions.

Since taking office, the Home Secretary has also held calls with a range of partners to discuss increasing cooperation to tackle organised immigration crime.