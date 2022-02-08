Home Secretary call with her Australian counterpart

Priti Patel discusses countering state threats and migration challenges with the Australian Minister for Home Affairs.

Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday evening spoke again to Karen Andrews, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs.

Their discussion focused principally on countering state threats and exploring avenues through which the United Kingdom and Australia, as like-minded partners, could work together in responding to prevent malign hostile activity by foreign states, be that through cyber, illicit finance, academic or other forms of interference.

The Home Secretary and Minister Andrews agreed that it was vital to work collaboratively and collectively with close international partners to tackle insidious challenges to our shared interests, reaffirming their determination to use all levers available to counter hostile activity directed at our respective countries by foreign states.

As allies committed to security, freedom, sovereignty and prosperity, the United Kingdom and Australia will continue to cooperate closely with each other to spot and disrupt state backed activity seeking to do us harm.

The Home Secretary and Minister Andrews also had time to consider the challenge of illegal migration, with the Home Secretary taking the opportunity to update Minister Andrews on the government’s delivery of its New Plan for Immigration.

She also expressed her gratitude for the advice and expertise that has been offered by Australia in this sphere and the ministers agreed to maintain a productive dialogue on border security and tackling organised immigration crime.