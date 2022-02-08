Home Office
|Printable version
Home Secretary call with her Australian counterpart
Priti Patel discusses countering state threats and migration challenges with the Australian Minister for Home Affairs.
Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday evening spoke again to Karen Andrews, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs.
Their discussion focused principally on countering state threats and exploring avenues through which the United Kingdom and Australia, as like-minded partners, could work together in responding to prevent malign hostile activity by foreign states, be that through cyber, illicit finance, academic or other forms of interference.
The Home Secretary and Minister Andrews agreed that it was vital to work collaboratively and collectively with close international partners to tackle insidious challenges to our shared interests, reaffirming their determination to use all levers available to counter hostile activity directed at our respective countries by foreign states.
As allies committed to security, freedom, sovereignty and prosperity, the United Kingdom and Australia will continue to cooperate closely with each other to spot and disrupt state backed activity seeking to do us harm.
The Home Secretary and Minister Andrews also had time to consider the challenge of illegal migration, with the Home Secretary taking the opportunity to update Minister Andrews on the government’s delivery of its New Plan for Immigration.
She also expressed her gratitude for the advice and expertise that has been offered by Australia in this sphere and the ministers agreed to maintain a productive dialogue on border security and tackling organised immigration crime.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-secretary-call-with-her-australian-counterpart
Latest News from
Home Office
Do you want to be a tech apprentice? We’re hiring08/02/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: The HODDaT blog team, Cian Bates, Business Analyst apprentice and Jason Pearson, Apprentice Placement Manager, 07 February 2022 – Categories: apprenticeships, Recruitment.
Organisations awarded £1.4 million for domestic abuse research07/02/2022 15:20:00
The Home Office announced the 21 organisations who have been successful in securing funding for research projects on perpetrators of domestic abuse.
Online safety law to be strengthened to stamp out illegal content07/02/2022 12:12:00
Online Safety Bill strengthened with new list of criminal content for tech firms to remove as a priority.
Over 220,000 seizures of illegal drugs seized07/02/2022 09:10:00
New statistics released show in the year ending March 2021 in England and Wales, there were 223,106 drug seizures, up 21% on the previous year (183,646).
UK and Nigeria strengthen security and defence partnership to tackle terrorism and build regional security04/02/2022 11:10:00
The UK and Nigeria held the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London this week.
Analysing data to identify risks at the UK border01/02/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: Andy Gregory, Deputy Director, Data Services and Analytics, 31 January 2022 – Categories: Data, DDaT Strategy.
Over £41 million compensation offered to the Windrush generation28/01/2022 11:10:00
Over £41 million has been paid or offered to the Windrush generation through the Windrush Compensation Scheme
Home Secretary agrees historic returns agreement with Serbia27/01/2022 11:10:00
The new pact will mean quicker removals to Serbia and will help protect the UK’s borders and communities