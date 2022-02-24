Home Office
|Printable version
Home Secretary calls with international partners
Priti Patel discusses the situation in Ukraine with her Latvian and Czech counterparts, and the Polish Ambassador and the Canadian High Commissioner.
The Home Secretary Priti Patel recently (22 February 2022) held a series of calls and meetings to discuss the situation in Ukraine with key international partners.
She spoke to her counterparts from Latvia and the Czech Republic – Marija Golubeva, Interior Minister of Latvia, and Vit Rakušan, Czech Interior Minister – and also had a conversation with the Polish Ambassador to the UK, Piotr Wilczek, and met the Canadian High Commissioner to the UK, Ralph Goodale.
In all these conversations the Home Secretary underlined that the UK stands in solidarity with Ukraine and that a united international response to Russian aggression was the best way to protect innocent lives and each other’s homeland security.
It was deemed vital that diplomatic efforts continued to try and seek a resolution to this situation, but that appropriate action also needed to be taken in order to demonstrate the seriousness with which Russia’s actions are viewed by the international community.
In this respect, the Home Secretary was able to share details of the sanctions announced by the Prime Minister against five Russian banks and other individuals today.
She repeated her condemnation of the escalation of Russian disinformation operations and noted the worrying reports of malicious cyber incidents in Ukraine, which represent serious and hostile acts.
Another common theme on which partners agreed was on the importance of a safe, orderly and managed approach to migration and migration flows resulting within the region as a result of the current crisis.
The Home Secretary agreed to keep open lines of communication with her international partners in the coming days.
Home Secretary Priti Patel recently said:
This is a fast-moving situation but through discussions with my international counterparts there has been universal condemnation for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
The people of Ukraine can be reassured that there is an international determination amongst friends and allies to speak with one voice in response to recent events and we are already demonstrating that Russia’s actions have serious consequences.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-secretary-calls-with-international-partners
Latest News from
Home Office
Home Secretary meeting with ‘Five Eyes’ counterparts23/02/2022 16:05:00
Home Secretary discusses issues relating to Ukraine with security counterparts from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
West Midlands chosen for government pilot22/02/2022 11:10:00
The government yesterday launched a new campaign aimed at providing support and advice to parents and carers in the West Midlands.
Home Secretary orders wide-ranging review of Border Force18/02/2022 11:10:00
Review will cover all areas of Border Force’s work, including illegal migration, customs and national security.
Tier 1 Investor Visa route closes over security concerns17/02/2022 16:25:00
Home Office takes action as route failing to deliver for the UK people and gives opportunities for corrupt elites to access the UK.
Further push to help unaccompanied asylum seeking children as part of New Plan for Immigration15/02/2022 15:10:00
The National Transfer Scheme becomes mandatory for all local authorities with children’s services
Home Secretary Priti Patel on Dame Cressida Dick resignation14/02/2022 10:25:00
Home Secretary Priti Patel thanks Dame Cressida Dick for her service as Commissioner of Metropolitan Police.
Home Secretary meeting with ‘Five Countries’ counterparts09/02/2022 11:15:00
Home Secretary discusses issues relating to Afghanistan with counterparts from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Home Secretary call with her Australian counterpart08/02/2022 15:05:00
Priti Patel discusses countering state threats and migration challenges with the Australian Minister for Home Affairs.