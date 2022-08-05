Home Secretary continues funding to support victims of terrorism

Government announces further funding to organisations supporting victims and survivors of terrorist attacks.

Victims and survivors of terrorist attacks will continue to receive the practical and emotional support they need, as the government announces further funding to four organisations providing this vital support.

Cruse Bereavement Support, the Peace Foundation, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and Victim Support have been supported by government funding since October 2020.

Backed by this funding, these organisations have been able to set up a 24/7 support line, offer mental health assessments and referrals, provide bereavement support and establish long-term peer support networks.

Yesterday’s funding extension will ensure that all victims of terrorism can continue to access these support services, regardless of when the attack happened.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, yesterday said:

We recognise the victims of terror attacks can be affected in more ways than many of us could ever contemplate. The continuation of funding will ensure those affected by terrorist attacks can be provided with a broad range of practical and emotional support in their attempt to work through these traumatic events.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of several horrific terrorist attacks that took place in 2017.

The Home Office’s Victims of Terrorism Unit recognises a victim to be anyone affected by a terrorist attack, whether that be someone who has suffered physical, mental or emotional harm, those who have been bereaved (including extended family members), witnesses and first responders to the scene of the incident.

The services are available to anyone affected by an attack in the UK, or those returning to the UK following an attack overseas.

Victim Support run a 24/7 support line to provide victims with immediate, practical, and easily accessible support. They can be contacted on 08 08 16 89 111 or via live chat

South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust’s service focuses on outreach, screening, assessment and onwards referral for psychological treatments.

Cruse Bereavement Support provide bereavement support for victims who are not currently eligible to receive support under the Homicide Service.

The Peace Foundation facilitate a long-term peer support network for victims of terrorism and provide one-to-one casework support.

Further information about the support services available to victims can be found at victimsofterrorism.campaign.gov.uk.