Home Secretary declares Hizb ut-Tahrir as terrorists

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, yesterday (15 January) laid a draft order before Parliament to proscribe the international Sunni Islamist political organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir under the Terrorism Act 2000.

If agreed by Parliament, the order will come into force on 19 January 2024. This means that belonging to, inviting support for and displaying articles in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group will be a criminal offence.

Certain proscription offences can be punishable by up to 14 years in prison, which can be handed down by a court alongside or in place of a fine. The resources of a proscribed organisation are terrorist property and may be seized. Once a group is proscribed its ability to operate openly in the UK will be significantly degraded because of the offences attached to membership and inviting support.

Founded in 1953, Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international political group with a long-term goal of establishing a Caliphate ruled under Islamic law. While their headquarters are in Lebanon, the group operates in at least 32 countries including the UK, United States, Canada and Australia.

The proscription of Hizb ut-Tahrir includes the global organisation, as well as all regional branches, including Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain.

Home Secretary, James Cleverly yesterday said:

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks. Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.

Hizb ut-Tahrir’s praise of the 7 October attacks and associated incidents, as well as describing Hamas as ‘heroes’ on their central website constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely. The UK stands strongly against antisemitism and will not tolerate the promotion of terrorism in any form.

This group’s antisemitic ideology and praise of attacks against innocent civilians in Israel outlines the necessity of its proscription.

Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat yesterday said:

Hizb ut-Tahrir clearly encourage and promote terrorism. Their celebration of Hamas’ appalling attacks on Israel, going so far as to call the terrorists who raped and murdered Israeli citizens ‘heroes’, is disgraceful. We stand firmly against antisemitism and hatred against the Jewish community in the UK.

Several countries have banned Hizb ut-Tahrir for their various activities, including Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan and several Central Asian and Arab countries. Austria banned symbols of the group in May 2021.

The order will be debated in Parliament during this week and, if approved, Hizb ut-Tahrir will become the 80th organisation to be proscribed in the UK.

Other groups who have been proscribed by the British government include al-Qaeda, ISIS, National Action and most recently the Wagner Group.