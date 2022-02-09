Home Office
Home Secretary meeting with ‘Five Countries’ counterparts
Home Secretary discusses issues relating to Afghanistan with counterparts from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday evening discussed a variety of issues in her portfolio relating to Afghanistan in a virtual meeting with counterparts from the ‘Five Countries’ alliance comprising the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Chaired by US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security John Tien, the meeting focused on Afghanistan-related security, migration and serious organised crime issues on which the Five Countries can continue to coordinate their approach.
The interior and security ministers resolved to continue their invaluable collaboration and intelligence sharing, and agreed that a coordinated approach to wider engagement on these matters would usefully complement international efforts.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said:
The Afghanistan crisis last summer prompted an international evacuation effort from Kabul and it is vital now that we continue to work with our closest allies to address the various threats emanating from the region.
Collaborating and sharing intelligence with our trusted Five Countries partners to protect national security is vital, as is working together to reduce the risk of increased irregular migration and provide safe and legal resettlement for vulnerable people.
Joining the Home Secretary on the call were:
- Karen Andrews, Minister for Home Affairs (Australia)
- Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (Canada)
- Robert Stewart, Deputy Minister of Public Safety (Canada)
- Kris Faafoi, Minister of Justice and Minister of Immigration (New Zealand)
- John Tien, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (USA)
