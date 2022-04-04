Home Secretary meeting with Israel’s Interior Minister

Priti Patel recently met with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked during her visit to London, to discuss a number of issues including the conflict in Ukraine and counter-terrorism.

The Home Secretary expressed her pleasure at being able to welcome Minister Shaked to the Home Office in person and opened the meeting by expressing her condolences on behalf of the government to the families of the victims of Tuesday’s terror attack in Bnei Brak, as well as those affected by recent attacks in Beersheba and Hadera.

Both ministers expressed their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Home Secretary explained to her counterpart the various ways in which the government is helping Ukrainians seeking to come to the UK at this uncertain time.

Minister Shaked expressed her gratitude to the Home Secretary for the announcement last November of the proscription of Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation. The Home Secretary reiterated that the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel in the global fight against terrorism and that the government remains committed to working together with Israeli counterparts in the vital sphere of counter-terrorism.

Both ministers shared their concerns about the ways in which individuals can become radicalised and agreed to maintain a dialogue on dealing with this problem. They also agreed to work together on tackling harmful content online so as to help make the internet a safer place, free from hate, terrorism and antisemitism.

Priti Patel recently said:

The UK’s relationship with Israel is extremely important and it was a great pleasure to host Minister Shaked at the Home Office earlier. Our governments already work together closely and that cooperation could not be more important at a time of great international uncertainty, given current events in Ukraine.

