Home Secretary meets French counterpart on tackling illegal migration
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin discuss issues relating to state security, counter-terrorism and illegal migration.
The Home Secretary met Gérald Darmanin this morning (15 June) at the National Crime Agency, as part of the French Interior Minister’s first official visit to London.
The United Kingdom and France are not merely partners or close neighbours, but the firmest of friends. The 2 counterparts began the meeting noting the excellent progress that has been made on shared priorities. They also expressed their deep concern regarding the recent incidents in Annecy, Brittany and Nottingham, and offered words of mutual condolence for all those affected.
The ministers discussed the importance of security in the face of terrorism and state threats, and agreed to continue working hand in hand to preserve our joint security.
The Home Secretary and her counterpart also discussed important joint progress in tackling illegal migration, to stop the boats in the Channel. Ms. Braverman welcomed the fact that between January and May of this year, the French stopped a greater number of people crossing than those who managed to reach the UK. Both ministers agreed that it would be especially important to continue close cooperation ahead of the summer months, given increased likelihood of small boat crossing attempts during warmer weather.
Speaking after the meeting, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said:
“The United Kingdom and France are the firmest of friends, and I am delighted to welcome Minister Darmanin to the UK.
“Our cooperation goes from strength to strength, and we are firmly committed to working together in lockstep on our shared global challenges, including stopping the boats.”
