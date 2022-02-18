Home Office
|Printable version
Home Secretary orders wide-ranging review of Border Force
Review will cover all areas of Border Force’s work, including illegal migration, customs and national security.
The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has ordered a wide-ranging, independent review of Border Force to assess its structure, powers, funding and priorities to ensure it can keep pace with rapidly evolving threats and continue to protect the border, maintain security and prevent illegal migration.
The review will be carried out by Alexander Downer as an Independent Reviewer. Mr. Downer has a wealth of relevant experience to bring to this review, having previously served as Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs. He is currently Executive Chair at the International School for Government, King’s College London.
The first of its kind since Border Force was set up, the wide-ranging review is expected to take several months to complete. It will ensure the UK government is prepared for future challenges at the border, by identifying change and improvements needed across Border Force’s work on illegal migration, customs and national security to help keep the UK safe, secure and prosperous.
Home Secretary, Priti Patel yesterday said:
Border Force officers work tirelessly to protect our borders at 140 sea and air ports right across the UK.
Since Border Force was set up in 2011, its remit has grown to meet the changing border threats we face, and in recent years has supported delivery of the government’s Brexit commitments and COVID-19 measures.
The public rightly expects this work to be carried out to the highest possible standard, which is why I have ordered this review of Border Force to identify ways in which it can keep improving its operations.
I have appointed Alexander Downer to do this vital work and look forward to his findings and recommendations.
Any further details on the review will be set out by the Independent Reviewer in due course.
Independent Reviewer of Border Force, Alexander Downer yesterday said:
I am delighted that the Home Secretary has asked me to lead an independent review of Border Force, to ensure the UK’s border is protected from the changing threats of today, and prepared for future challenges.
As an Independent Reviewer, I plan to lead a review that is robust, evidence-based and outcome-orientated.
I look forward to assessing Border Force’s structure, powers, funding and priorities, and hearing from a wide range of voices from across the organisation and beyond.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-secretary-orders-wide-ranging-review-of-border-force
Latest News from
Home Office
Tier 1 Investor Visa route closes over security concerns17/02/2022 16:25:00
Home Office takes action as route failing to deliver for the UK people and gives opportunities for corrupt elites to access the UK.
Further push to help unaccompanied asylum seeking children as part of New Plan for Immigration15/02/2022 15:10:00
The National Transfer Scheme becomes mandatory for all local authorities with children’s services
Home Secretary Priti Patel on Dame Cressida Dick resignation14/02/2022 10:25:00
Home Secretary Priti Patel thanks Dame Cressida Dick for her service as Commissioner of Metropolitan Police.
Home Secretary meeting with ‘Five Countries’ counterparts09/02/2022 11:15:00
Home Secretary discusses issues relating to Afghanistan with counterparts from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Home Secretary call with her Australian counterpart08/02/2022 15:05:00
Priti Patel discusses countering state threats and migration challenges with the Australian Minister for Home Affairs.
Do you want to be a tech apprentice? We’re hiring08/02/2022 11:10:00
Blog posted by: The HODDaT blog team, Cian Bates, Business Analyst apprentice and Jason Pearson, Apprentice Placement Manager, 07 February 2022 – Categories: apprenticeships, Recruitment.
Organisations awarded £1.4 million for domestic abuse research07/02/2022 15:20:00
The Home Office announced the 21 organisations who have been successful in securing funding for research projects on perpetrators of domestic abuse.
Online safety law to be strengthened to stamp out illegal content07/02/2022 12:12:00
Online Safety Bill strengthened with new list of criminal content for tech firms to remove as a priority.