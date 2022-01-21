Home Office
|Printable version
Home Secretary seeks advice on controlling dangerous opioid
Priti Patel commissions the ACMD to tighten the restrictions on three substances under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Home Secretary Priti Patel will seek expert advice on tightening controls on a substance linked to multiple fatalities resulting from heroin overdoses under the Misuse of Drugs Act, the Home Office announced today (Friday 21st January).
The Home Secretary has written to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) to commission advice on three substances, including Isotonitazene, an opioid that has been used instead of or in addition to heroin.
In early 2021, the National Crime Agency said that more than 46 overdoses and 16 deaths linked to Isotonitazene had been reported in a 10-day period. Public Health England issued a warning in August 2021 that the overdoses may have been caused by heroin mixed with Isotonitazene. Current data indicates there have been 25 deaths and seven overdoses linked to Isotonitazene up to September 2021.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said:
Reports of fatal overdoses linked to this dangerous substance have been deeply disturbing, and I want to act now to ensure no further lives are lost or families torn apart.
I’m determined to end the misery and destruction caused by the misuse of drugs and will consider the ACMD’s expert advice on tightening restrictions on this dangerous substance.
The Home Secretary will request advice on the appropriate classification and scheduling of Isotonitazene and related compounds under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and associated Regulations. She is also commissioning the ACMD for advice on two other substances:
- CUMYL-PeGACLONE – a synthetic cannabinoid
- Diphenidine, a substance which can have ketamine-like effects
The Home Secretary is determined to act swiftly to crack down on the harms caused by the misuse of such dangerous substances.
Currently the three substances are covered by the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, meaning that while supply of the substances is unlawful, possession is not.
Due to the concerning reports around the effects of these three substances, the UK voted in favour of international control along with other countries at the Commission on Narcotic Drugs meeting which took place between 12-16 April 2021.
The Home Office has a statutory duty to consult the ACMD under the Misuse of Drugs Act before amending the legislation.
The move comes after the government recently published its 10-year Drug Strategy to tackle the harms caused by drug misuse. Illegal drugs are a major driver of homicide – 48% of all homicides in the year to March 2020 were drug-related.
The Strategy involves measures to reduce both demand and supply of illegal drugs including:
- dismantling over 2,000 county lines, which are used to supply drugs and often involve recruiting children
- investing a record £780m in the drug treatment system to get people off the drugs that fuel crime in the first place
- delivering a generational shift in demand for illegal drugs, including by ensuring people face tougher consequences for so-called recreational misuse
COVID-19 vaccinations
Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-secretary-seeks-advice-on-controlling-dangerous-opioid
Latest News from
Home Office
New plans to boost veterans employment launched19/01/2022 14:18:00
Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan launches, including more than 60 commitments to help veterans with employment and healthcare
New digital identity checking for landlords and employers to tackle immigration abuse19/01/2022 13:25:00
New digital identity checking technology will make it quicker, safer and more convenient for landlords and employers to carry out right to rent, right to work and DBS identity checks.
Pharmacies adopt government scheme to help domestic abuse victims17/01/2022 12:20:00
The Home Office-backed scheme 'Ask for ANI' is now operating in over half of all UK pharmacies including independents and chains such as Boots and Superdrug.
UK sets global transparency standard for asset returns17/01/2022 11:10:00
The UK is the first country to publish its policy and principles on international asset returns.
New chair of police and NCA pay bodies appointed13/01/2022 11:10:00
Zoë Billingham brings years of experience of working in policing and will take up her appointment on 13 January.
Racist online trolls banned from football stadiums by new law13/01/2022 10:10:00
Vile racist language and other online abuse connected to football could see offenders banned from attending matches in England and Wales for up to 10 years.
Historical convictions for same-sex sexual activity to be wiped13/01/2022 09:10:00
More people will be eligible for a pardon for historical criminal convictions of same-sex sexual activity and have them wiped from their records.
Government publishes Protect Duty consultation findings11/01/2022 11:10:00
Majority of respondents support tougher security measures to ensure preparedness for and protection from terrorist attacks.